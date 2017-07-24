Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-24 08:04 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
As of 22.07.2017 the following significant changes have taken place in the ownership structure of the companies listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn, compared with the standings disclosed earlier.
The levels of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50% and 66% are considered to be significant.
Issuer Previously Per cent of Shareholder disclosed per shares as of cent of shares 22.07.2017 ------------------------------------------------------------- Nordecon AS (32 375 483 shares) Nordecon AS 5.00 4.52 -------------------------------------------------------------
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
