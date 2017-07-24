

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Monday as investors monitor exchange-rate movements and keep an eye on oil prices ahead of the joint OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting later in the day to discuss the issue of rising output in Nigeria and Libya.



Auto stocks could be in focus in the wake of a new EU competition investigation into Germany's top carmakers over antitrust issues.



The White House said it was open to legislation toughening sanctions on Russia, but the European Commission said the measures risk breaking the transatlantic and G7 unity.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed, with Chinese shares rising modestly on expectations of increased fiscal spending to boost GDP growth in the second half, while Japanese markets fell, pressured by a firmer yen.



Australian stocks also fell notably as banks extended Friday's sell-off and weak commodity prices weighed on commodity-related stocks.



Oil held steady after sliding more than 2 percent on Friday on expectations of a rise in OPEC production for July.



Gold glittered on safe-haven demand ahead of the Fed's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, with economists expecting no change in interest rates.



The euro held near-two-year highs following hawkish comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last week.



In its updated World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund today kept its growth forecasts for the world economy unchanged for this year and next, but slightly revised up growth expectations for the eurozone and China.



The growth forecasts for the U.S. and U.K. have been lowered to 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively for 2017.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as oil prices fell, technology stocks ended their winning streak and General Electric shares tumbled after a disappointing profit forecast.



The Dow slid 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down marginally.



European markets ended Friday's session sharply lower as the euro continued to strengthen and a deluge of earnings reports failed to boost sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell over 1 percent to log its biggest single-day loss in three weeks.



The German DAX tumbled 1.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX