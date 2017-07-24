Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Interim results for the half year ended 31 May 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As Adjusted(1) As Adjusted Adjusted Reported Reported H1 2017 H1 2016 H1 2016 Actual Constant Growth(2) Currency Growth GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 521.0 443.5 443.5 +17% +7% Contract gross 94.2 79.7 79.7 +18% +8% profit Permanent 40.2 40.1 40.1 - -10% gross profit Gross profit 134.4 119.8 119.8 +12% +2% Operating 19.3 15.3 13.0 +26% +5% profit Conversion 14.4% 12.8% 10.9% +1.6% pts +0.3% pts ratio Profit before 19.2 15.1 12.8 +27% +5% taxation Basic earnings 11.0p 8.6p 7.3p +29% +6% per share Interim 4.7p 4.7p 4.7p - - dividend per share Net cash 5.2 (4.4) (4.4) (1) H1 2016 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP2.3m of restructuring costs. There were no adjustments to H1 2017 figures. (2)All variances compare reported H1 2017 against adjusted H1 2016 to provide a like-for-like view. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS · Encouraging first half performance with accelerated momentum in Q2 · Operating profit ('OP') up 26% year on year ("YoY") to GBP19.3m (H1 2016 adjusted: GBP15.3m) with an improved operating profit conversion ratio of 14.4% (H1 2016 adjusted: 12.8%) · Foreign exchange increased reported OP by GBP3.3m. OP was up 5%* at constant currency and up 8%* excluding innovation spend of GBP0.6m · Group gross profit ('GP') up 2%* YoY · Strong performance in the USA (up 16%* YoY), now representing 22% of Group GP (H1 2016: 19%) · Robust performance in Continental Europe (up 7%* YoY) · Continued strong growth in Life Sciences (up 6%* YoY) · UK&I performance, as expected, continues to be adversely impacted by the EU Referendum result, General Election and Public Sector reforms, with GP down 16%* YoY · 80% of Group GP generated from markets outside the UK&I (H1 2016: 73%) · Contract GP, which represented 70% of Group GP (H1 2016: 67%), ahead by 8%* YoY with strong growth across Engineering up 17%*, Life Sciences up 15%* and Energy up 9%* · Permanent GP down 10%* YoY, with productivity up 8%* YoY · Group period-end sales headcount up 1% on the 2016 year-end position, but down 4% YoY. Average sales headcount down 7% YoY · Strong financial position with net cash of GBP5.2m (H1 2016: net debt GBP4.4m) · SThree will host a Capital Markets Day in London on the afternoon of 15 November 2017 * Variances in constant currency Gary Elden, CEO, commented: "We are encouraged by our first half performance, with a step up in growth achieved in Q2 against a background of mixed trading conditions. The growing breadth and scale of our international operations, which now account for four fifths of gross profit, underline how far the Group has grown from its UK roots, with particularly strong performances in Continental Europe and the USA, which is now our second largest region. "Our strategic focus on Contract business continues to deliver good growth across almost all regions, as well as a greater resilience in more uncertain economic conditions. Our Permanent business made good progress in increasing productivity and remains focused on achieving further gains in the balance of the year. "Looking ahead to our seasonally more important second half, the continued momentum of our Contract business and improved Permanent yields give us a solid base from which to grow in a macro-economic environment which remains uncertain." SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0900 GMT today. The conference call participant telephone details are as follows: Dial in: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 Call passcode: SThree This event will also be simultaneously audio webcast, hosted on the SThree website at www.sthree.com [1]. Note that this is a listen only facility and an archive of the presentation will be available via the same link later. SThree will be announcing its Q3 Trading Update on Friday 15 September 2017. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Anderson, Deputy Company Secretary/ Investor Relations Citigate Dewe Rogerson 020 7638 9571 Kevin Smith / Jos Bieneman Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 7,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Information and Communication Technology ('ICT') sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REVIEW Overview We delivered Group GP for the period up 2%* YoY, driven by positive results from our continued investment in Contract, our drive to build productivity in Permanent and our ability to capitalise on opportunities in key markets, especially Continental Europe and the USA. Underlying performances by region and sector were mixed. We saw some continued strong performances: · Contract GP up 8%* YoY · Strong growth in the USA up 16%* YoY · Continental Europe up 7%* YoY · Continued robust growth in Life Sciences up 6%* YoY This good progress was offset by the UK&I, due to the adverse impact of the UK's decision to leave the EU and Public Sector reforms, with GP down 16%* YoY. The rate of growth for the Group improved from flat* YoY in Q1 to up 4%* YoY in Q2. The conversion ratio for GP into operating profit improved slightly as we benefited from improved yields. Headcount build remained modest, with Group period-end sales headcount up 1% on the 2016 year-end position and down 4% YoY, as we managed our sales heads to reflect the current trading environment. Our focus in H2 is on selective headcount investment to facilitate further growth. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Group Q1 +7% (14%) - (1%) (18%) (8%) 17 Q2 +9% (6%) +4% - (15%) (6%) 17 HY +8% (10%) +2% 70% 30% - (17%) (7%) 17 Breakdown of GP HY 2017 HY 2016 FY 2016 % % % Geographical Split UK&I 20% 27% 25% Continental Europe 51% 48% 49% USA 22% 19% 20% Asia Pac & Middle East 7% 6% 6% 100% 100% 100% Sector Split ICT 44% 45% 45% Banking & Finance 15% 16% 16% Energy 9% 8% 8% Engineering 9% 9% 9% Life Sciences 21% 20% 21% Other Sectors 2% 2% 1% 100% 100% 100% Operating Review Business Mix Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix. It remained the key area of investment and growth throughout the period, while improving productivity per head was the prime focus in Permanent, following a restructuring in 2016. Our Contract business maintained its robust performance. Contract GP was up 8%* YoY, with average sales headcount flat YoY and an increase in productivity of 8%* YoY. Q2 was the 14th consecutive quarter of GP growth achieved by Contract since it was given greater strategic focus. We exit the period with runners up 12% YoY, but period-end gross profit per day rates down 3%* YoY. As well as being an important driver of GP growth, our investment in Contract makes us more resilient in times of economic uncertainty and measured

