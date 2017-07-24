DJ INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2017

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Interim results for the half year ended 31 May 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As Adjusted(1) As Adjusted Adjusted Reported Reported H1 2017 H1 2016 H1 2016 Actual Constant Growth(2) Currency Growth GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 521.0 443.5 443.5 +17% +7% Contract gross 94.2 79.7 79.7 +18% +8% profit Permanent 40.2 40.1 40.1 - -10% gross profit Gross profit 134.4 119.8 119.8 +12% +2% Operating 19.3 15.3 13.0 +26% +5% profit Conversion 14.4% 12.8% 10.9% +1.6% pts +0.3% pts ratio Profit before 19.2 15.1 12.8 +27% +5% taxation Basic earnings 11.0p 8.6p 7.3p +29% +6% per share Interim 4.7p 4.7p 4.7p - - dividend per share Net cash 5.2 (4.4) (4.4) (1) H1 2016 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP2.3m of restructuring costs. There were no adjustments to H1 2017 figures. (2)All variances compare reported H1 2017 against adjusted H1 2016 to provide a like-for-like view. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS · Encouraging first half performance with accelerated momentum in Q2 · Operating profit ('OP') up 26% year on year ("YoY") to GBP19.3m (H1 2016 adjusted: GBP15.3m) with an improved operating profit conversion ratio of 14.4% (H1 2016 adjusted: 12.8%) · Foreign exchange increased reported OP by GBP3.3m. OP was up 5%* at constant currency and up 8%* excluding innovation spend of GBP0.6m · Group gross profit ('GP') up 2%* YoY · Strong performance in the USA (up 16%* YoY), now representing 22% of Group GP (H1 2016: 19%) · Robust performance in Continental Europe (up 7%* YoY) · Continued strong growth in Life Sciences (up 6%* YoY) · UK&I performance, as expected, continues to be adversely impacted by the EU Referendum result, General Election and Public Sector reforms, with GP down 16%* YoY · 80% of Group GP generated from markets outside the UK&I (H1 2016: 73%) · Contract GP, which represented 70% of Group GP (H1 2016: 67%), ahead by 8%* YoY with strong growth across Engineering up 17%*, Life Sciences up 15%* and Energy up 9%* · Permanent GP down 10%* YoY, with productivity up 8%* YoY · Group period-end sales headcount up 1% on the 2016 year-end position, but down 4% YoY. Average sales headcount down 7% YoY · Strong financial position with net cash of GBP5.2m (H1 2016: net debt GBP4.4m) · SThree will host a Capital Markets Day in London on the afternoon of 15 November 2017 * Variances in constant currency Gary Elden, CEO, commented: "We are encouraged by our first half performance, with a step up in growth achieved in Q2 against a background of mixed trading conditions. The growing breadth and scale of our international operations, which now account for four fifths of gross profit, underline how far the Group has grown from its UK roots, with particularly strong performances in Continental Europe and the USA, which is now our second largest region. "Our strategic focus on Contract business continues to deliver good growth across almost all regions, as well as a greater resilience in more uncertain economic conditions. SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0900 GMT today. The conference call participant telephone details are as follows: Dial in: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 Call passcode: SThree This event will also be simultaneously audio webcast, hosted on the SThree website at www.sthree.com [1]. Note that this is a listen only facility and an archive of the presentation will be available via the same link later. SThree will be announcing its Q3 Trading Update on Friday 15 September 2017. SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Anderson, Deputy Company Secretary/ Investor Relations Citigate Dewe Rogerson 020 7638 9571 Kevin Smith / Jos Bieneman Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 7,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Information and Communication Technology ('ICT') sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 2,600 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REVIEW Overview We delivered Group GP for the period up 2%* YoY, driven by positive results from our continued investment in Contract, our drive to build productivity in Permanent and our ability to capitalise on opportunities in key markets, especially Continental Europe and the USA. Underlying performances by region and sector were mixed. We saw some continued strong performances: · Contract GP up 8%* YoY · Strong growth in the USA up 16%* YoY · Continental Europe up 7%* YoY · Continued robust growth in Life Sciences up 6%* YoY This good progress was offset by the UK&I, due to the adverse impact of the UK's decision to leave the EU and Public Sector reforms, with GP down 16%* YoY. The rate of growth for the Group improved from flat* YoY in Q1 to up 4%* YoY in Q2. The conversion ratio for GP into operating profit improved slightly as we benefited from improved yields. Headcount build remained modest, with Group period-end sales headcount up 1% on the 2016 year-end position and down 4% YoY, as we managed our sales heads to reflect the current trading environment. Our focus in H2 is on selective headcount investment to facilitate further growth. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Group Q1 +7% (14%) - (1%) (18%) (8%) 17 Q2 +9% (6%) +4% - (15%) (6%) 17 HY +8% (10%) +2% 70% 30% - (17%) (7%) 17 Breakdown of GP HY 2017 HY 2016 FY 2016 % % % Geographical Split UK&I 20% 27% 25% Continental Europe 51% 48% 49% USA 22% 19% 20% Asia Pac & Middle East 7% 6% 6% 100% 100% 100% Sector Split ICT 44% 45% 45% Banking & Finance 15% 16% 16% Energy 9% 8% 8% Engineering 9% 9% 9% Life Sciences 21% 20% 21% Other Sectors 2% 2% 1% 100% 100% 100% Operating Review Business Mix Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix. It remained the key area of investment and growth throughout the period, while improving productivity per head was the prime focus in Permanent, following a restructuring in 2016. Our Contract business maintained its robust performance. Contract GP was up 8%* YoY, with average sales headcount flat YoY and an increase in productivity of 8%* YoY. Q2 was the 14th consecutive quarter of GP growth achieved by Contract since it was given greater strategic focus. We exit the period with runners up 12% YoY, but period-end gross profit per day rates down 3%* YoY. As well as being an important driver of GP growth, our investment in Contract makes us more resilient in times of economic uncertainty and measured

expansion of our Contract teams will be a key focus for the remainder of 2017. Permanent GP, which represented 30% of Group GP, was down 10%* YoY, with the Group being successful in driving up productivity by 8%* YoY. Permanent is more sensitive to market sentiment and has been hit harder by continuing weakness in the Banking & Finance market globally and the UK's decision to leave the EU. Average Permanent fees were up 3%* YoY as we focus on more niche recruitment. Average sales headcount in our Permanent business was down 17% YoY, largely due to restructuring in the UK and our continued efforts to remix towards Contract. We expect to invest in Permanent selectively in the remainder of 2017, where there is clear evidence of improving candidate and client confidence, but our primary focus will be on improving consultant yields. Sector Highlights Continued robust growth in Life Sciences. Modest growth in ICT up 1%* YoY. Growth trends in Energy are picking up in Q2 up 23%* YoY, especially in the USA up 77%* YoY. Strong growth in Engineering in the Contract Division, up 17%* YoY while Banking and Finance is showing early signs of recovery for H2. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total ICT Q1 +7% (10%) +2% - (14%) (5%) 17 44% of GP Q2 +3% (6%) +1% - (14%) (5%) 17 HY +5% (8%) +1% 74% 26% - (14%) (5%) 17 ICT is our largest and most established sector representing 44% of the Group GP and 46% of the Group average sales headcount, with the majority of its business in the more mature UK&I and European markets. GP for the period was up 1%* YoY, against strong comparatives (H1 2016 was up 18%* YoY). Average headcount in ICT was down 5% YoY, with a decline in Permanent headcount following a restructuring of underperforming teams in 2016, while Contract was flat YoY. The performance of ICT was mixed by market with strong growth in ICT in Continental Europe up 13%* YoY, offset with weak growth in the UK&I down 19%* YoY, in particular driven by a challenging UK Public Sector (specifically IR35 and rate caps). GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Life Q1 +17% (13%) +4% +3% (17%) (7%) Scie 17 nces 21% of GP Q2 +12% - +7% +2% (9%) (3%) 17 HY +15% (7%) +6% 64% 36% +3% (13%) (5%) 17 GP growth in Life Sciences, which is our second largest sector after ICT, improved quarter-on-quarter in the period. Contract continued to post double digit growth and was up 15%* YoY in H1, against a strong comparative of +10%* YoY in H1 2016. Permanent was down 7%* YoY at the end of H1, with average sales headcount down 13%. The emergence of new technology and data analytics in this sector are enhancing the ability of our highly skilled people to find the best candidates to support business and capitalise on market opportunities. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Banking Q1 (5%) (12%) (8%) (1%) (20%) (11%) & 17 Finance 15% of GP Q2 +3% (6%) (1%) (9%) (18%) (14%) 17 HY (1%) (9%) (5%) 55% 45% (5%) (19%) (13%) 17 Uncertainty in the global banking markets impacted our Banking & Finance business since Q2 2016, with GP down 5%* YoY. Hiring freezes continue at a number of major clients. This impacted our Permanent businesses in the UK&I and APAC & ME, while the USA saw improvements in this sector, up 11%* YoY. Contract performance in Q2 (up 3%* YoY) is showing improvement from Q1, driven by a more resilient performance in Continental Europe. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Energy Q1 (10%) +1% (8%) (13%) (48%) (17%) 17 9% of GP Q2 +29% (35%) +23% (6%) +2% (6%) 17 HY +9% (15%) +7% 92% 8% (9%) (32%) (12%) 17 Overall conditions in the Oil and Gas market have stabilised and the sector is showing early signs of improvement. Continental Europe which is 42% of Global Energy grew by 2%* YoY, showing sequential improvement from Q1, (down 2%* YoY) to Q2, (up 5%* YoY). The USA is showing an improving exit rate into H2. Contract Runners in Global Energy were up 39% YoY and exceeded our 2016 year end peak; however, average GP per day was down 14%* YoY and down 9%* from year end. We will continue to review the Energy business and selectively invest where we can maximise market opportunities. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Growth YoY Mix Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Engineering Q1 +22% (34%) (1%) +6% (28%) (10%) 17 9% of GP Q2 +14% (17%) +3% +15% (17%) +1% 17 HY +17% (26%) +1% 72% 28% +10% (23%) (5%) 17 The Engineering business showed moderate growth YoY up 1%*, despite a 5% decrease in sales headcount. The performance varied considerably by division, with a strong and improving performance in Contract. Average sales headcount in Permanent was down 23% YoY, with GP down 26%* YoY, following a restructuring in 2016. Contract was up 17%* YoY, with average sales headcount up 10% YoY. This sector operates predominantly from Continental Europe, but a weak Sterling boosted the UK&I performance where GP grew by 9%* YoY. Regional Growth We are encouraged by the improvement across the business in the period. We saw strong growth in Contract across most regions and Permanent continued to benefit from improved productivity. 80% of Group GP is now generated from outside the UK, with the USA becoming our second largest region and remaining a key growth engine for the Group. We opened a new office in Vienna in June 2017 and expanded our offering with the introduction of an employed contractor model to help expedite growth across Continental Europe. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Growth YoY Mix Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Continental Q1 +17% (11%) +7% +15% (9%) +5% Europe 17 51% of GP Q2 +15% (8%) +7% +20% (9%) +8% 17 HY +16% (9%) +7% 70% 30% +17% (9%) +6% 17 Continental Europe is our largest region with the key contributors to our business being Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland and Luxembourg. These regional markets vary significantly in their level of maturity and competition, with Germany remaining the most significant structural growth opportunity. The region delivered robust growth in the period, up 7%* YoY, with growth across all key countries. The Netherlands performed particularly well, with GP ahead by 16%* YoY and average sales headcount up 10%. Germany, our largest market in the region, was up 5%* YoY, against strong YoY comparatives (up 22%* YoY). We saw double digit growth in contract runners YoY, creating a strong exit rate for Contract GP. Contract GP has continued to post double digit growth in this region over the last six consecutive quarters. Contract growth in ICT, Engineering and Life Sciences remains robust. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total USA Q1 +11% +16% +12% (17%) (28%) (21%) 17 22% of GP Q2 +23% +13% +20% (19%) (17%) (18%) 17 HY +17% +14% +16% 68% 32% (18%) (23%) (20%) 17 The USA is the world's largest specialist STEM staffing market and has become our second largest region for the first time. Representing 22% of our Group GP, the USA was our fastest growing region once again with GP up 16%* YoY. Although the headline growth in H1 is boosted by relatively weak comparatives, we are encouraged by the improvements in the USA. Double digit GP growth YoY was achieved in all sectors except Banking & Finance (up 1%*), reflecting tough trading conditions in the sector. Energy in this region saw significant improvement in the upstream business where clients are moving to onshore shale opportunities. The Group is investing cautiously given the risks and volatility inherent in the Energy market. Permanent GP in the USA was up 14%* YoY across all sectors, with Banking & Finance up 11%* YoY and Life Sciences up 8%* YoY. Average headcount in Permanent was down 23% YoY, but broadly in line with our year end position on sales headcount. Contract GP in the USA was up 17%* YoY across all sectors except Banking & Finance. Sales headcount was down

