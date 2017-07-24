DJ INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2017

SThree (STHR) INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2017 24-Jul-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Interim results for the half year ended 31 May 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As Adjusted(1) As Adjusted Adjusted Reported Reported H1 2017 H1 2016 H1 2016 Actual Constant Growth(2) Currency Growth GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 521.0 443.5 443.5 +17% +7% Contract gross 94.2 79.7 79.7 +18% +8% profit Permanent 40.2 40.1 40.1 - -10% gross profit Gross profit 134.4 119.8 119.8 +12% +2% Operating 19.3 15.3 13.0 +26% +5% profit Conversion 14.4% 12.8% 10.9% +1.6% pts +0.3% pts ratio Profit before 19.2 15.1 12.8 +27% +5% taxation Basic earnings 11.0p 8.6p 7.3p +29% +6% per share Interim 4.7p 4.7p 4.7p - - dividend per share Net cash 5.2 (4.4) (4.4) (1) H1 2016 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP2.3m of restructuring costs. There were no adjustments to H1 2017 figures. (2)All variances compare reported H1 2017 against adjusted H1 2016 to provide a like-for-like view. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS · Encouraging first half performance with accelerated momentum in Q2 · Operating profit ('OP') up 26% year on year ("YoY") to GBP19.3m (H1 2016 adjusted: GBP15.3m) with an improved operating profit conversion ratio of 14.4% (H1 2016 adjusted: 12.8%) · Foreign exchange increased reported OP by GBP3.3m. OP was up 5%* at constant currency and up 8%* excluding innovation spend of GBP0.6m · Group gross profit ('GP') up 2%* YoY · Strong performance in the USA (up 16%* YoY), now representing 22% of Group GP (H1 2016: 19%) · Robust performance in Continental Europe (up 7%* YoY) · Continued strong growth in Life Sciences (up 6%* YoY) · UK&I performance, as expected, continues to be adversely impacted by the EU Referendum result, General Election and Public Sector reforms, with GP down 16%* YoY · 80% of Group GP generated from markets outside the UK&I (H1 2016: 73%) · Contract GP, which represented 70% of Group GP (H1 2016: 67%), ahead by 8%* YoY with strong growth across Engineering up 17%*, Life Sciences up 15%* and Energy up 9%* · Permanent GP down 10%* YoY, with productivity up 8%* YoY · Group period-end sales headcount up 1% on the 2016 year-end position, but down 4% YoY. Average sales headcount down 7% YoY · Strong financial position with net cash of GBP5.2m (H1 2016: net debt GBP4.4m) · SThree will host a Capital Markets Day in London on the afternoon of 15 November 2017 * Variances in constant currency Gary Elden, CEO, commented: "We are encouraged by our first half performance, with a step up in growth achieved in Q2 against a background of mixed trading conditions. The growing breadth and scale of our international operations, which now account for four fifths of gross profit, underline how far the Group has grown from its UK roots, with particularly strong performances in Continental Europe and the USA, which is now our second largest region. "Our strategic focus on Contract business continues to deliver good growth across almost all regions, as well as a greater resilience in more uncertain economic conditions. Our Permanent business made good progress in increasing productivity and remains focused on achieving further gains in the balance of the year. "Looking ahead to our seasonally more important second half, the continued momentum of our Contract business and improved Permanent yields give us a solid base from which to grow in a macro-economic environment which remains uncertain." SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0900 GMT today. The conference call participant telephone details are as follows: Dial in: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 Call passcode: SThree This event will also be simultaneously audio webcast, hosted on the SThree website at www.sthree.com [1]. Note that this is a listen only facility and an archive of the presentation will be available via the same link later. SThree will be announcing its Q3 Trading Update on Friday 15 September 2017. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Anderson, Deputy Company Secretary/ Investor Relations Citigate Dewe Rogerson 020 7638 9571 Kevin Smith / Jos Bieneman Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 7,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Information and Communication Technology ('ICT') sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 2,600 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REVIEW Overview We delivered Group GP for the period up 2%* YoY, driven by positive results from our continued investment in Contract, our drive to build productivity in Permanent and our ability to capitalise on opportunities in key markets, especially Continental Europe and the USA. Underlying performances by region and sector were mixed. We saw some continued strong performances: · Contract GP up 8%* YoY · Strong growth in the USA up 16%* YoY · Continental Europe up 7%* YoY · Continued robust growth in Life Sciences up 6%* YoY This good progress was offset by the UK&I, due to the adverse impact of the UK's decision to leave the EU and Public Sector reforms, with GP down 16%* YoY. The rate of growth for the Group improved from flat* YoY in Q1 to up 4%* YoY in Q2. The conversion ratio for GP into operating profit improved slightly as we benefited from improved yields. Headcount build remained modest, with Group period-end sales headcount up 1% on the 2016 year-end position and down 4% YoY, as we managed our sales heads to reflect the current trading environment. Our focus in H2 is on selective headcount investment to facilitate further growth. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Group Q1 +7% (14%) - (1%) (18%) (8%) 17 Q2 +9% (6%) +4% - (15%) (6%) 17 HY +8% (10%) +2% 70% 30% - (17%) (7%) 17 Breakdown of GP HY 2017 HY 2016 FY 2016 % % % Geographical Split UK&I 20% 27% 25% Continental Europe 51% 48% 49% USA 22% 19% 20% Asia Pac & Middle East 7% 6% 6% 100% 100% 100% Sector Split ICT 44% 45% 45% Banking & Finance 15% 16% 16% Energy 9% 8% 8% Engineering 9% 9% 9% Life Sciences 21% 20% 21% Other Sectors 2% 2% 1% 100% 100% 100% Operating Review Business Mix Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix. It remained the key area of investment and growth throughout the period, while improving productivity per head was the prime focus in Permanent, following a restructuring in 2016. Our Contract business maintained its robust performance. Contract GP was up 8%* YoY, with average sales headcount flat YoY and an increase in productivity of 8%* YoY. Q2 was the 14th consecutive quarter of GP growth achieved by Contract since it was given greater strategic focus. We exit the period with runners up 12% YoY, but period-end gross profit per day rates down 3%* YoY. As well as being an important driver of GP growth, our investment in Contract makes us more resilient in times of economic uncertainty and measured

expansion of our Contract teams will be a key focus for the remainder of 2017. Permanent GP, which represented 30% of Group GP, was down 10%* YoY, with the Group being successful in driving up productivity by 8%* YoY. Permanent is more sensitive to market sentiment and has been hit harder by continuing weakness in the Banking & Finance market globally and the UK's decision to leave the EU. Average Permanent fees were up 3%* YoY as we focus on more niche recruitment. Average sales headcount in our Permanent business was down 17% YoY, largely due to restructuring in the UK and our continued efforts to remix towards Contract. We expect to invest in Permanent selectively in the remainder of 2017, where there is clear evidence of improving candidate and client confidence, but our primary focus will be on improving consultant yields. Sector Highlights Continued robust growth in Life Sciences. Modest growth in ICT up 1%* YoY. Growth trends in Energy are picking up in Q2 up 23%* YoY, especially in the USA up 77%* YoY. Strong growth in Engineering in the Contract Division, up 17%* YoY while Banking and Finance is showing early signs of recovery for H2. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total ICT Q1 +7% (10%) +2% - (14%) (5%) 17 44% of GP Q2 +3% (6%) +1% - (14%) (5%) 17 HY +5% (8%) +1% 74% 26% - (14%) (5%) 17 ICT is our largest and most established sector representing 44% of the Group GP and 46% of the Group average sales headcount, with the majority of its business in the more mature UK&I and European markets. GP for the period was up 1%* YoY, against strong comparatives (H1 2016 was up 18%* YoY). Average headcount in ICT was down 5% YoY, with a decline in Permanent headcount following a restructuring of underperforming teams in 2016, while Contract was flat YoY. The performance of ICT was mixed by market with strong growth in ICT in Continental Europe up 13%* YoY, offset with weak growth in the UK&I down 19%* YoY, in particular driven by a challenging UK Public Sector (specifically IR35 and rate caps). GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Life Q1 +17% (13%) +4% +3% (17%) (7%) Scie 17 nces 21% of GP Q2 +12% - +7% +2% (9%) (3%) 17 HY +15% (7%) +6% 64% 36% +3% (13%) (5%) 17 GP growth in Life Sciences, which is our second largest sector after ICT, improved quarter-on-quarter in the period. Contract continued to post double digit growth and was up 15%* YoY in H1, against a strong comparative of +10%* YoY in H1 2016. Permanent was down 7%* YoY at the end of H1, with average sales headcount down 13%. The emergence of new technology and data analytics in this sector are enhancing the ability of our highly skilled people to find the best candidates to support business and capitalise on market opportunities. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Banking Q1 (5%) (12%) (8%) (1%) (20%) (11%) & 17 Finance 15% of GP Q2 +3% (6%) (1%) (9%) (18%) (14%) 17 HY (1%) (9%) (5%) 55% 45% (5%) (19%) (13%) 17 Uncertainty in the global banking markets impacted our Banking & Finance business since Q2 2016, with GP down 5%* YoY. Hiring freezes continue at a number of major clients. This impacted our Permanent businesses in the UK&I and APAC & ME, while the USA saw improvements in this sector, up 11%* YoY. Contract performance in Q2 (up 3%* YoY) is showing improvement from Q1, driven by a more resilient performance in Continental Europe. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Energy Q1 (10%) +1% (8%) (13%) (48%) (17%) 17 9% of GP Q2 +29% (35%) +23% (6%) +2% (6%) 17 HY +9% (15%) +7% 92% 8% (9%) (32%) (12%) 17 Overall conditions in the Oil and Gas market have stabilised and the sector is showing early signs of improvement. Continental Europe which is 42% of Global Energy grew by 2%* YoY, showing sequential improvement from Q1, (down 2%* YoY) to Q2, (up 5%* YoY). The USA is showing an improving exit rate into H2. Contract Runners in Global Energy were up 39% YoY and exceeded our 2016 year end peak; however, average GP per day was down 14%* YoY and down 9%* from year end. We will continue to review the Energy business and selectively invest where we can maximise market opportunities. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Growth YoY Mix Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Engineering Q1 +22% (34%) (1%) +6% (28%) (10%) 17 9% of GP Q2 +14% (17%) +3% +15% (17%) +1% 17 HY +17% (26%) +1% 72% 28% +10% (23%) (5%) 17 The Engineering business showed moderate growth YoY up 1%*, despite a 5% decrease in sales headcount. The performance varied considerably by division, with a strong and improving performance in Contract. Average sales headcount in Permanent was down 23% YoY, with GP down 26%* YoY, following a restructuring in 2016. Contract was up 17%* YoY, with average sales headcount up 10% YoY. This sector operates predominantly from Continental Europe, but a weak Sterling boosted the UK&I performance where GP grew by 9%* YoY. Regional Growth We are encouraged by the improvement across the business in the period. We saw strong growth in Contract across most regions and Permanent continued to benefit from improved productivity. 80% of Group GP is now generated from outside the UK, with the USA becoming our second largest region and remaining a key growth engine for the Group. We opened a new office in Vienna in June 2017 and expanded our offering with the introduction of an employed contractor model to help expedite growth across Continental Europe. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Growth YoY Mix Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Continental Q1 +17% (11%) +7% +15% (9%) +5% Europe 17 51% of GP Q2 +15% (8%) +7% +20% (9%) +8% 17 HY +16% (9%) +7% 70% 30% +17% (9%) +6% 17 Continental Europe is our largest region with the key contributors to our business being Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland and Luxembourg. These regional markets vary significantly in their level of maturity and competition, with Germany remaining the most significant structural growth opportunity. The region delivered robust growth in the period, up 7%* YoY, with growth across all key countries. The Netherlands performed particularly well, with GP ahead by 16%* YoY and average sales headcount up 10%. Germany, our largest market in the region, was up 5%* YoY, against strong YoY comparatives (up 22%* YoY). We saw double digit growth in contract runners YoY, creating a strong exit rate for Contract GP. Contract GP has continued to post double digit growth in this region over the last six consecutive quarters. Contract growth in ICT, Engineering and Life Sciences remains robust. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total USA Q1 +11% +16% +12% (17%) (28%) (21%) 17 22% of GP Q2 +23% +13% +20% (19%) (17%) (18%) 17 HY +17% +14% +16% 68% 32% (18%) (23%) (20%) 17 The USA is the world's largest specialist STEM staffing market and has become our second largest region for the first time. Representing 22% of our Group GP, the USA was our fastest growing region once again with GP up 16%* YoY. Although the headline growth in H1 is boosted by relatively weak comparatives, we are encouraged by the improvements in the USA. Double digit GP growth YoY was achieved in all sectors except Banking & Finance (up 1%*), reflecting tough trading conditions in the sector. Energy in this region saw significant improvement in the upstream business where clients are moving to onshore shale opportunities. The Group is investing cautiously given the risks and volatility inherent in the Energy market. Permanent GP in the USA was up 14%* YoY across all sectors, with Banking & Finance up 11%* YoY and Life Sciences up 8%* YoY. Average headcount in Permanent was down 23% YoY, but broadly in line with our year end position on sales headcount. Contract GP in the USA was up 17%* YoY across all sectors except Banking & Finance. Sales headcount was down

18% YoY, but in line with the 2016 year end position. We exit H1 with a strong and improving Contract runner book and a high yielding business. Future growth is contingent on headcount investment and we plan to invest across both Permanent and Contract in H2 to expand our service to clients and candidates. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total UK&I Q1 (13%) (37%) (19%) (12%) (27%) (18%) 17 20% of GP Q2 (15%) (11%) (14%) (15%) (22%) (17%) 17 HY (14%) (25%) (16%) 79% 21% (14%) (24%) (17%) 17 The UK&I is our longest established region and the business is increasingly Contract focused as this is where we see the best opportunities in the STEM market. Public Sector reforms and the UK's decision to leave the EU have continued to dampen performance. GP in the region was down 16%* YoY, in line with average sales headcount which was down 17% YoY. In H1, GP across all sectors was down YoY with the exception of Engineering, which was up 9%*. Our aim is to cautiously invest to maximise market opportunity. Productivity per head has remained broadly flat* YoY. GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2017 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Asia Q1 +11% (30%) (14%) (4%) (22%) (17%) Paci 17 fic & Midd le East 7% of GP Q2 +53% (22%) +5% (12%) (19%) (17%) 17 HY +31% (26%) (4%) 53% 47% (8%) (21%) (17%) 17 Our Asia Pacific business principally includes Australia, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong and the Middle East mainly covers Dubai. Growth in this region is primarily driven by Contract where GP was up 31%* YoY and Contract Runners up 25% YoY. Contract growth is fuelled by ICT in Australia and Energy in Dubai. ICT which was 29% of the region was up 5%* YoY, with Contract up 33%* YoY, offset by a 15%* YoY decline in Permanent. This region was significantly impacted by a slowdown of the Energy and Banking & Finance markets last year, although early signs of recovery have been noted in Energy Contract so far this year. Banking & Finance in the region has shown moderate growth, up 1%* YoY, with this market remaining relatively flat. Innovation The Group launched a programme to foster greater innovation within its operations during the first half to help future-proof the business against possible disruptive technologies and as a source of new revenue streams. The programme encompasses investments in third-party start-ups and the introduction of new technology and systems into its existing Contract and Permanent businesses. Operational expenditure on innovation totalled GBP0.6m during the first half and the Group expects to spend circa GBP2m for the year as a whole. Outlook "We are encouraged by our first half performance, with a step up in growth achieved in Q2 against a background of mixed trading conditions. The growing breadth and scale of our international operations, which now account for four fifths of gross profit, underline how far the Group has grown from its UK roots, with particularly strong performances in Continental Europe and the USA, which is now our second largest region. "Our strategic focus on Contract business continues to deliver good growth across almost all regions, as well as a greater resilience in more uncertain economic conditions. Our Permanent business made good progress in increasing productivity and remains focused on achieving further gains in the balance of the year. "Looking ahead to our seasonally more important second half, the continued momentum of our Contract business and improved Permanent yields give us a solid base from which to grow in a macro-economic environment which remains uncertain." * Variances in constant currency ChIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER'S ReVIEW Operating Profit Group revenue for the period was up by 17% to GBP521.0m (H1 2016: GBP443.5m) and up 7% at constant currency. Gross profit ('GP') increased by 12% to GBP134.4m (H1 2016: GBP119.8m) and was up 2% at constant currency. There was a positive foreign exchange impact on the revenue and GP growth YoY on a reported basis. Growth in revenue exceeded growth in GP as the business continued to remix towards Contract. This resulted in a decline in the overall GP margin to 25.8% (H1 2016: 27.0%) as Permanent has no cost of sale. The Contract margin reduced slightly to 19.6% (H1 2016: 19.8%). The Group delivered operating profit of GBP19.3m up 26% on an adjusted basis and up 48% on an as reported basis (H1 2016: adjusted GBP15.3m, reported GBP13.0m) and the conversion ratio was up 1.6 percentage points to 14.4% (H1 2016: adjusted 12.8%, reported 10.9%). The H1 2016 "adjusted" profit excludes GBP2.3m of one-off costs that resulted from the restructuring initiatives carried out for certain Group sales businesses and central support functions. The increase in operating profit ("OP") was largely driven by a lower headcount generating an increase in GP and a foreign exchange tailwind, net of an increase in investment in projects to support the future growth of our business. Foreign exchange increased reported OP by GBP3.3m. OP was up 5%* at constant currency and up 8%* excluding innovation spend of GBP0.6m. Profit before tax ("PBT") was GBP19.2m (H1 2016: adjusted GBP15.1m, and reported GBP12.8m). Taxation The tax charge for the period was GBP5.0m (H1 2016: GBP3.5m), representing an effective tax rate ("ETR") of 26% (H1 2016: 27%). The ETR primarily reflects our geographical mix of profits and an ongoing prudent approach to the treatment of tax losses. Earnings per Share ("EPS") Basic EPS increased to 11.0p (H1 2016: adjusted 8.6p, reported 7.3p). The weighted average number of shares used for basic EPS remained broadly level at 128.7m (H1 2016: 128.5m). Diluted EPS were 10.6p (H1 2016: 7.0p), up 51%. Share dilution is primarily driven by the vesting impact of currently outstanding share awards, as well as the expected future settlement of tracker shares. The dilutive effect on EPS from tracker shares will vary in future periods depending on the profitability of the underlying tracker businesses, the volume of new tracker arrangements created and the settlement practice for vested arrangements. Dividends The Board proposes to pay an interim dividend of 4.7p (H1 2016: 4.7p). This will be paid on 8 December 2017 to shareholders on the register on 3 November 2017. The total payment to shareholders on this date will be approximately GBP6.0m. Cash Flow We started the period with net cash of GBP10.0m. We generated higher cash from operations of GBP11.9m (H1 2016: GBP3.2m) principally due to a GBP6.3m increase in reported operating profit. This helped drive a higher cash conversion ratio of 48% (H1 2016: 46%). The cash outflow on capital expenditure decreased to GBP2.6m (H1 2016: GBP4.0m) with lower spend on new offices and IT. An initial prepayment of GBP0.8m was made to acquire a minority interest in the share capital of HRecTech Sandpit Limited. Income tax paid increased to GBP3.4m (H1 2016: GBP2.3m) and dividends remained unchanged at GBP6.0m (H1 2016: GBP6.0m). During the period the Group also paid GBP3.4m (H1 2016: GBP4.6m) for the purchase of its own shares to satisfy future vesting of awards under employee share schemes. The cash outflow from previously recognised exceptional items was GBP0.1m (H1 2016: GBP0.6m). Foreign exchange had a negative impact of GBP0.3m (H1 2016: positive impact of GBP2.8m). We closed the period with net cash of GBP5.2m (H1 2016: net debt GBP4.4m). Treasury Management We finance the Group's operations through equity and bank borrowings. We intend to continue this strategy while maintaining a strong balance sheet position. We have a committed revolving credit facility ("RCF") of GBP50m in place with Citibank and HSBC. This facility expires in May 2019 and GBP2.5m was drawn down at half year (H1 2016: GBP26.0m). We also have a GBP5m overdraft facility with RBS. The RCF is subject to conventional covenants and the funds borrowed under this facility bear interest at a minimum annual rate of 1.3% above 3 month Sterling LIBOR giving an average interest rate of 1.6% during the period (H1 2016: 1.8%). The finance costs for the half-year amounted to GBP0.2m (H1 2016: GBP0.3m). Foreign Exchange Foreign exchange volatility continues to be a significant factor in the reporting of the overall performance of the business with the main functional currencies of the Group being Sterling, the Euro and the US Dollar. For H1 2017, currency movements versus Sterling provided a strong tailwind for the reported performance of the Group with the highest impact coming from Eurozone countries. Over the course of the period, the exchange rate movements increased our reported H1 2017 GP and operating profit by circa GBP12.7m and GBP3.3m, respectively. Exchange rate movements remain a material sensitivity. By way of illustration, each 1 percent movement in annual exchange rates of the Euro and the US Dollar impacted our H1 2017 GP by GBP0.7m and GBP0.3m, respectively, per annum; and H1 2017 operating profit by GBP0.2m and GBP0.1m, respectively, per annum. The Board reviews its currency hedging strategy periodically to ensure that it remains appropriate. The Group does not use derivatives to hedge balance sheet and income statement translation exposure. Principal Risks and Uncertainties Principal risks and uncertainties affecting the business activities of the Group are the same as those

detailed within the Strategic Report section of the Group's 2016 Annual report, a copy of which is available on the Group's website www.sthree.com [2]. In terms of macroeconomic environment risks, our strategy is to continue to grow the size of our international business and newer sectors, in both financial terms and geographical coverage. This will help reduce our exposure or reliance on any one specific economy, although a downturn in a particular market could adversely affect the Group's key risk factors. In the view of the Board, there is no material change expected to the Group's key risk factors in the foreseeable future. Directors' responsibility statement *********************************** The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: (a) the condensed consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union; and (b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTR') paragraph 4.2.7R (an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed financial information, and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and (c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR paragraph 4.2.8R (disclosure of material related parties' transactions and changes therein during the first six months of the financial year). Approved by the Board on 21 July 2017 and signed on its behalf by: Gary Elden Alex Smith Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer www.sthree.com/investors [3] Interim financial information Condensed consolidated income statement - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2017 31 May 31 May 2017 2016 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 520,961 443,495 Cost of sales (386,611) (323,654 ) Gross profit 2 134,350 119,841 Administrative (115,007) (106,837 expenses ) Operating 19,343 13,004 profit Finance income 30 56 Finance costs (217) (255) Profit before 19,156 12,805 taxation Taxation 3 (4,981) (3,458) Profit for the 14,175 9,347 period attributable to owners of the Company Earnings per 5 pence pence share Basic 11.0 7.3 Diluted 10.6 7.0 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2017 31 May 31 May 2017 2016 GBP'000 GBP'000 Profit for 14,175 9,347 the period Other comprehensi ve income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange 337 2,588 differences on retranslati on of foreign operations Other comprehensive 337 2,588 income for the period (net of tax) Total comprehensive income for 14,512 11,935 the period attributable to owners of the Company The accompanying notes form an integral part of this interim financial information. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position - unaudited as at 31 May 2017 Audited Note 31 May 30 November 2017 2016 GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant 6,691 7,100 and equipment Intangible 11,585 11,597 assets Investments 727 727 Deferred tax 2,650 2,501 assets 21,653 21,925 Current assets Trade and other 195,254 189,169 receivables Current tax - 4,650 assets Cash and cash 6 13,831 15,707 equivalents 209,085 209,526 Total assets 230,738 231,451 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 7 1,313 1,312 Share premium 27,560 27,406 Other reserves (5,494) (5,381) Retained 46,925 52,333 earnings Total equity 70,304 75,670 Non-current liabilities Provisions for 794 907 liabilities and charges Current liabilities Bank overdraft 6 6,103 5,685 Provisions for 4,560 4,953 liabilities and charges Trade and other 144,010 138,859 payables Current tax 2,467 5,377 liabilities Borrowings 8 2,500 - 159,640 154,874 Total 160,434 155,781 liabilities Total equity 230,738 231,451 and liabilities The accompanying notes form an integral part of this interim financial information. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2017 Share Share Capital Capital Treasury Currency Retained Total capital premium redemption reserve reserve translation earnings equity reserve reserve attrib utable to owners of the Compan y GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Audited 1,295 23,140 168 878 (1,318) (10,758) 46,001 59,406 balance at 30 November 2015 Profit for - - - - - - 9,347 9,347 the half year ended 31 May 2016 Other - - - - - 2,588 - 2,588 comprehens ive income for the period Total - - - - - 2,588 9,347 11,935 comprehens ive income for the period Dividends - - - - - - (6,044) (6,044 paid to ) equity holders (Note 4) Dividends - - - - - - (11,934) (11,93 payable to 4) equity holders (Note 4) Settlement 2 500 - - 1,720 - (1,720) 502 of share-base d payments Purchase - - - - (4,633) - - (4,633 of own ) shares Credit to - - - - - - 1,659 1,659 equity for equity-set tled share-base d payments Total 2 500 - - (2,913) 2,588 (8,692) (8,515 movements ) in equity Unaudited 1,297 23,640 168 878 (4,231) (8,170) 37,309 50,891 balance at 31 May 2016 Audited 1,312 27,406 168 878 (6,443) 16 52,333 75,670 balance at 30 November 2016 Profit for - - - - - - 14,175 14,175 the half year ended 31 May 2017 Other - - - - - 337 - 337 comprehens ive income

DJ INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY -4-

for the period Total - - - - - 337 14,175 14,512 comprehens ive income for the period Dividends - - - - - - (6,046) (6,046 paid to ) equity holders (Note 4) Dividends - - - - - - (11,951) (11,95 payable to 1) equity holders (Note 4) Settlement 1 154 - - 2,959 - (2,971) 143 of share-base d payments Purchase - - - - (3,409) - - (3,409 of own ) shares Credit to - - - - - - 1,385 1,385 equity for equity-set tled share-base d payments Total 1 154 - - (450) 337 (5,408) (5,366 movements ) in equity Unaudited 1,313 27,560 168 878 (6,893) 353 46,925 70,304 balance at 31 May 2017 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2017 31 May 31 May Note 2017 2016 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before 19,156 12,805 taxation after exceptional items Adjustment for: Depreciation 2,898 2,568 and amortisation charge Accelerated amortisation - 190 and impairment of intangible assets Finance income (30) (56) Finance cost 217 255 Loss on 95 3 disposal of property, plant and equipment Non-cash 1,385 1,659 charge for share-based payments Operating cash flows before changes in 23,721 17,424 working capital and provisions Increase in (2,709) (1,857) receivables Decrease in (8,672) (12,026 payables ) Decrease in (464) (354) provisions Cash generated 11,876 3,187 from operations Finance income 30 56 Income tax (3,391) (2,345) paid Net cash 8,515 898 generated from operating activities Cash generated from operating 8,593 1,487 activities before previously recognised exceptional items Cash outflow from previously (78) (589) recognised exceptional items Net cash 8,515 898 generated from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of (947) (1,389) property, plant and equipment Purchase of (1,667) (2,571) intangible assets Prepaid 9 (802) - investment Net cash used (3,416) (3,960) in investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Finance cost (217) (255) Employee 13 90 subscriptions for tracker shares Proceeds from 106 524 exercise of share options Purchase of (3,409) (4,633) own shares Increase in 2,500 26,000 borrowings Dividends paid 4 (6,046) (6,044) to equity holders Net cash (used (7,053) 15,682 in)/generated from financing activities Net (1,954) 12,620 (decrease)/inc rease in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 10,022 6,159 equivalents at beginning of the period Effect of (340) 2,821 foreign exchange rate changes Cash and cash 6 7,728 21,600 equivalents at end of the period The accompanying notes form an integral part of this interim financial information. Notes to the interim financial information - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2017 1. Accounting policies General Information SThree plc ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') operate predominantly in the United Kingdom & Ireland, Continental Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific & Middle East. The Group consists of different brands and provides both Permanent and Contract specialist staffing services, primarily in the ICT, Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. The Company is a public limited company listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales. Its registered office is 8th Floor, City Place House, 55 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5DX. The condensed consolidated interim financial information ('interim financial information') of the Group as at and for the half year ended 31 May 2017 comprises that of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The interim financial information is unaudited and has not been reviewed by external auditors. It does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 30 November 2016 were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 January 2017 and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditors reported on those accounts, their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The interim financial information of the Group was approved by the Board for issue on 21 July 2017. Basis of Preparation The interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union. The interim financial information is presented on a condensed basis as permitted by IAS 34 and therefore does not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a full set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's 2016 annual financial statements, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted and endorsed by the European Union. Going Concern The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the accompanying Interim Management Report. The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are shown in other sections of this interim financial information. Having considered the Group's resources and available banking facilities, the Directors are satisfied that the Group has sufficient resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this interim financial information. Significant Accounting Policies The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's 2016 annual financial statements except as described below. Taxes on income in the interim period are accrued using the effective tax rate that would be applicable to the Group's expected total annual earnings. New Standards and Interpretations There are no new standards or IFRIC interpretations that were effective during the period that significantly affect this interim financial information. As at the date of authorisation of this interim financial information, the following key standards and amendments to standards were in issue but not yet effective (IFRS 16 has not yet been endorsed by the EU). The Group has not applied these standards and interpretations in the preparation of this interim financial information. - IFRS 9 'Financial instruments' - IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' - IFRS 16 'Leases' IFRS 9 The standard is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. It introduces new classification and impairment models for financial assets. The Group does not anticipate that IFRS 9 will have a material impact on its financial statements once it becomes effective. The Group will start reporting under the new standard during the financial year ending on 30 November 2019. At present there is no plan for the Group to adopt this standard early. IFRS 15 The standard is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. It introduces the concept of distinct performance obligations; revenue is recognised once performance obligations are satisfied and a customer starts benefiting from the transferred goods or service. During 2017, the Group performed an initial impact assessment of IFRS 15. The preliminary results indicate

