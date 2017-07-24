

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L), a UK food producer, reported Monday that it has made a positive start to the current financial year with first-quarter revenue 27% ahead of the same period last year.



In its first-quarter trading statement, the company noted that like-for-like revenue grew 21% from last year, underpinned by strong domestic volume growth, with all product categories making a positive contribution.



Rising input costs were partially mitigated during the period.



The company further said it continues to invest heavily across its asset base to add capacity and capability and to ensure it can deliver high quality food products to its customers from modern, well-invested and efficient facilities.



Looking ahead, the company said its Board is confident in both the outlook for the current financial year, which remains unchanged, and the continued long-term success and development of the business.



The company's next scheduled comment on trading will be the interim results announcement on November 28.



