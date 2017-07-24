

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) reported profit before income tax of 1.02 billion pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 697 million pounds, previous year. Net income attributable to owners of the parent from continuing operations increased to 777 million pounds from 484 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 109.3 pence compared to 67.5 pence. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 124.9 pence compared to 108.8 pence.



First-half net revenue increased to 5.02 billion pounds from 4.39 billion pounds, previous year. Like-for-Like net revenue declined 1% from last year.



Rakesh Kapoor, CEO, said: 'I expect the RB business to return to growth progressively over the second half of the year. As set out in our statement of 6 July, we are targeting full year net revenue 2% LFL growth for the RB base business. I see this as a challenging target. Operating margin continues to make satisfactory progress and we reiterate our medium-term target of moderate expansion. For Mead Johnson Nutrition, we target second-half net revenue change in a range of a decrease of 2% to flat. Operating margin prior to closing was slightly weaker than initially expected.'



The Board of Reckitt Benckiser declared an interim dividend of 66.6 pence in line with its stated policy to pay out about 50% of basic adjusted earnings per share. The dividend will be paid on 28 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at the record date of 18 August 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX