

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger Plc. (GRI.L), a residential landlord, announced Monday that its joint venture with Local Pensions Partnership, Vesta, acquired Private Rented Sector or PRS build-to-rent development in Pontoon Dock, London.



Vesta is a joint venture between Grainger and the Local Pensions Partnership, the not-for-profit pension services organisation.



The company said the JV has entered into a forward funding agreement with Linkcity, formerly Bouygues Development, to acquire the 154 PRS units within the Pontoon Dock scheme. In addition, Grainger, through its For Profit Registered Provider of social housing, will acquire the remaining 82 units or 35 percent, of the scheme which will be affordable homes.



The company noted that the Pontoon Dock scheme is a 236 home, PRS, build-to-rent scheme being developed by Linkcity in Pontoon Dock, London, procured through the Greater London Authority's London Development Panel. It forms a new gateway to the Thames Barrier Park in the London Borough of Newham and will deliver 236 high-quality homes, with the majority specifically built for the private rented sector.



Grainger will have a 20% equity share of Vesta and will generate long-term fees for management of the PRS units, while LPP will hold the remaining 80% stake. LPP is managing the investment on behalf of the London Pensions Fund Authority or LPFA.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive of Grainger, said, 'We are pleased to announce this innovative partnership between Grainger and the Local Pensions Partnership and Grainger's third project with Linkcity and Bouygues UK, which is unlocking a 0.69 acre site owned by the Greater London Authority to deliver 236 new high-quality rental homes in Pontoon Dock in East London. This investment builds on Grainger's £850 million PRS investment plan and provides us with a local cluster of over 470 rental homes in East London, giving us significant scale.'



