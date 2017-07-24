

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) reported pretax profit of 4.0 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to a loss of 7.1 million pounds, prior year. Profit to equity owners of the parent was 2.3 million pounds or 7.9 pence per share compared to a loss of 4.7 million pounds or 14.4 pence per share, previous year. Underlying pretax profit increased to 6.4 million pounds from 4.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 12.5 pence compared to 7.8 pence.



First-half Group revenue was 92.7 million pounds compared to 79.8 million pounds, including a favourable currency impact of 10.0 million pounds. Revenue was up 16% (3% at constant currency) during the period. The US, which generates the majority of revenues, was up 10% on a constant currency basis. The European business was down 25%.



Michael Sutsko, Group Chief Executive, said: 'We remain excited by the Group's prospects and remain confident of delivering continued growth and shareholder value. Our expectations for the second half of 2017 remain unchanged.'



The Board of Dialight plc stated that it is not proposing an interim dividend payment for 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX