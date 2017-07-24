

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



Producer prices for manufactured products rose 3.2 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 4.1 percent climb in April. The measure has been rising since November last year.



The PPI inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of manufacturing of basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, as well as food, the agency said.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 2.8 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively in June from a year ago.



The import price index surged 8.1 percent annually in June and export prices went up by 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent from May, when it declined by 0.3 percent.



