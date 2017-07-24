Yieldify Launches Dynamic Social Proof for E-commerce Brands

LONDON, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New capability for The Yieldify Conversion Platform allows marketers to use the power of social influence by showing product interest in real time

Yieldify - the customer journey optimisation experts - today launched Dynamic Social Proof - triggered onsite messages that use live website traffic data to show the number of other shoppers viewing products in real time. The feature is the latest release for the Yieldify Conversion Platform, which provides e-commerce marketers with a suite of easy-to-use tools to create customer journeys that increase conversions, capture leads and grow customer value.

Dynamic Social Proof capitalises on the powerful conversion-drivers of urgency and FOMO (fear of missing out, which has caused 68% of millennials to make a purchase) by showing a shopper how many other visitors are viewing the same item in real time. The number of other browsers can be shown subtly on a Notification in the corner of the screen, or made prominent in a full Overlay, according to the marketer's priorities.

The feature is available immediately to all new and existing customers on the Yieldify Conversion Platform, which was launched in February this year to empower e-commerce marketers to deliver smart and simple onsite messages triggered by visitor behaviour. Dynamic Social Proof campaigns are easy to create on the platform, requiring no coding or additional integrations.

Rob Burr, E-commerce Manager at Pentland Brands - who uses Dynamic Social Proof on the Kickers website - says: "We've been excited to see the impact of Dynamic Social Proof, which has given us an 18% lift in conversions so far. It's an inventive way to give browsing shoppers just the nudge they need towards making their purchase without having to offer a discount, and it really enhances the customer journey."

Rob Young, Head of E-commerce at women's footwear brand Butterfly Twists says: "You can already see that Dynamic Social Proof has driven new revenue for us - an 11% uplift in conversions. It's great to have simple technology in place that can encourage sales and we're excited to see what the Yieldify Conversion Platform will bring us next."

Jay Radia, Yieldify CEO added: "With Dynamic Social Proof, our customers are using simple but powerful elements of behavioural psychology to drive conversions, which really speaks to how e-commerce sites need to be increasingly sophisticated in their approach to the customer journey. To survive in this market, it's no longer enough to reach for discounting - you need to understand the drivers behind every interaction and make them work for both your business and your customer."

Among the brightest lights in UK marketing technology, Yieldify raised $6 million in May of this year, adding to the $11.5 million already received from GV and Softbank Capital in 2015. It also recently appointed marketing technology veteran John Giuliani as Chairman.

About Yieldify

Yieldify makes it easy for e-commerce businesses to deliver customer journeys that convert, through a combination of smart and simple multichannel technology and expert strategy. Yieldify has delivered over 50,000 campaigns for over 500 brands on more than 1,000 websites globally, including both growing businesses and the world's most recognisable brands, including Marks and Spencer, Domino's Pizza, Omni Hotels and Anthropologie.