Allbets.me Launches First Ever P2P Sports Betting Platform Where the Players Set the Odds

It is the first time in sports betting industry where the players bet directly against each other. Cutting out the hassle of dealing with sports bookmakers or third party, Allbets.me puts betting odds and decisions truly in the hands of its players and Instead of playing against house, the players become the house.

The new P2P sports betting platform allowing players to bet on a various sports events worldwide on their own conditions like the method of bet, odds, amount of money they are willing to risk and even decide who will be able to bet them. Bringing fun and excitement, as well as making the sports betting world sociable, Allbets.me takes friendly rivalry to the next level.

The new model is regulated and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and it ensure the money at stake stays between friends. Win or lose, players can share the spoils with their best friends.

How it Works:

Allbets.me pits the wits of likeminded players who like to bet on sport, by using a few simple steps.

Each player can create a bet with his favourite settings, all he need to do is picking a sports event from the event list, before then selecting the method by which the bet can be won. This could include picking the correct winner, score or total number of points during the match.

Then, the player can set the odds as he wishes and easily connecting popular networking apps to invite friends and fellow players to compete against and can also share the bet online.

All bets created are automatically shown on a main feed where each player can find his friend's bets, updates and favourite preferences. The players are also able to create private groups with their family or co-workers and create bets only with them.

Deposit and withdrawals can be made using the most popular methods such as: Credit card, wire transfer and E-wallets. In addition, players can test it using chips.

About:

A.B. Europe LTD is a company registered and existing under the laws of Malta, having company registration number C73472 and its registered address at tower business centre, Level 1 Suite 5Tower street, Swatar BKR4013, Malta. Allbets.me is licensed and regulated by the Malta gaming authority and carries on its business under MGA license