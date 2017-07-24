Marmalade: Learner Driver Week Highlights Young People's Concerns Behind the Wheel

PETERBOROUGH, England, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Census shows that driving lessons leave young drivers unprepared for a lifetime of driving

A census of more than 1,800 young and learner drivers, from specialist young driver insurance firm Marmalade, has highlighted some worrying insights about the process of learning to drive. As a result, industry leaders have come together to create Learner Driver Week in order to encourage positive change to make driving as accessible, valuable and affordable as possible.

The results of the survey have shown that young people are facing a lack of wider support when learning to drive. Of those surveyed, 25% of people think that learning to drive should be represented as an option in the school curriculum. One in four think that the government should provide subsidised lessons and 26% think that efforts should be made to reduce wait times for taking tests.

Other key findings of the survey include:

Driving tests do not teach students the essential skills needed to drive. 38% of respondents feel unprepared for motorway driving, whilst 31% are concerned about breaking down and 21% highlighted worry about vehicle safety and maintenance.

Half of young learners surveyed are more anxious or equally anxious about their driving test compared to their school exams. The top three worries about learning to drive are other road users (19%), having an accident (18%) and stalling (15%). A further 13% are worried about never passing their test.

Crispin Moger, CEO at Marmalade, Learner Driver Week's key sponsor, said: "Marmalade is founded upon the principle of championing young drivers, ensuring that they are given fair insurance policies based on driving ability rather than being hammered for their age.

"At a time when young people are under pressure from A-level and university exams, their first jobs and the general stress of growing up - there are too many obstacles standing in the way of them picking up a life-changing skill. Driving allows people to gain independence and opens up opportunities for education, work and relationships. No-one should be stopped from driving based on the fact that they don't have the opportunity or the price is extortionate.

"We all are responsible for helping learner drivers; the insurance companies, the car manufacturers, the government and the instructors, to ensure that the process is thorough in its teachings, clear in its processes and fair in its pricing to support, rather than hinder, learner drivers in the UK."

Driven by the support of partners Marmalade Insurance, the Approved Driving Instructor National Joint Council (ADINJC), Marmalade Network, Driving Test Success, iAM RoadSmart and Driving Instructor TV, Learner Driver Week's mission is to educate, inspire and champion the 7.8 million provisional licence holders in the UK.

