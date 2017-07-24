

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd (HICL.L) said that portfolio continues to perform in line with expectations with no material issues affecting investment performance.



The company re-affirmed dividend guidance of a target 7.85 pence for the financial year to 31 March 2018 and a target 8.05 pence for the financial year to 31 March 2019. This reflects its continued confidence in the future cash flow generation from the portfolio and the overall performance of the Company.



Ian Russell, Chairman of HICL Infrastructure Company Limited, said, 'The Company has made steady progress, with portfolio performance and cash generation in line with expectations since the financial year end....The Company's principal objective is to deliver long-term, stable returns to shareholders and to preserve the capital value of the portfolio, with the potential for capital growth over the long term.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX