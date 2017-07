LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mining company Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) Monday said that the company will report underlying earnings in respect of Anglo American Platinum Limited of $37 million for the six months ended June 30. This is compared to last year's $68 million.



Anglo American Platinum's first-half headline earnings were R747 million.



Anglo American will report results for the six months ended June 30 on July 27.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX