

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar rose against its major opponents in pre-European deals on Monday.



The greenback bounced off to 0.9470 versus the franc and 0.7425 versus the kiwi, from its early lows of 0.9445 and 0.7456, respectively.



The greenback rose to 1.1651 versus the euro, 1.2997 versus the pound and 111.18 versus the yen, from its early near 2-year low of 1.1684, 4-day low of 1.3022 and a 5-week low of 110.77, respectively.



The greenback is likely to find resistance around 113.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the franc, 1.13 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 0.73 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX