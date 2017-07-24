

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Shop Supplement is voluntarily recalling Super Panther 7K capsules, distributed by SX Power Co., Brooklyn, NY, to the consumer level. Ultra Shop Supplement said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date.



FDA analysis found samples of Super Panther 7K to be tainted with undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil, active ingredients in two FDA-approved prescription drug products, also known as phosphodiesterate 5-inhibitors (PDE-5) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).



Super Panther 7K is marketed as a dietary supplement for sexual enhancement and packaged in Super Panther 7K capsules, 6-count bottles UPC 6 01577 51320 9, Exp 8/28/2020 lot RO246852 1-count blister cards UPC 6 015577 51324 7, and 30-count hanging card display UPC 015577 51324 7, and lot RO846356, Exp 08/28/2020.



Ultra Shop Supplement noted that consumers who take this product for erectile dysfunction could have underlying cardiovascular disease. Consumers with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates; concomitant use of nitrates and PDE-5 can lead to fatal cardiovascular collapse.



