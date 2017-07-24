

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Idaho Foodbank is recalling approximately 27,000 pounds of Coconut Beverage, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Eggs, and Cheese Product as they were not continuously maintained or stored at the required temperature due to a malfunction in the cooler. No reported illnesses or injuries have been reported or confirmed to date.



The Idaho Foodbank discovered the problem after reviewing cooler temperature records during high heat and noted that this problem could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.



The Idaho Foodbank noted that these affected Products were distributed in Southwest and North-Central Idaho and warns consumers who obtained any of these identified products not to consume these products and immediately throw them away.



