TOKYO, July 24, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will celebrate the global debut of its Next-Generation MPV as the star of its line-up at the 25th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS)(1) to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from August 10 through August 20. The all-new MPV is produced at the company's new Indonesian factory in Bekasi Prefecture, West Java Province, and it will be launched on the Indonesian market in fall of 2017. Its name will be announced at the show.The new Next-Generation MPV combines the best of both SUV and MPV worlds: ruggedness and roominess, character and convenience, style and function, all in a bold design that could impress all around the world.The new MPV is built to delight Indonesia's most demanding small MPV owners. Up to seven occupants will travel in comfort, with generous room for luggage or cargo, all at a competitive price. MMC's new Next-Generation MPV delivers class-topping(2) roominess and utility through its highly variable interior, with easy access to comfortable third-row seats, along with a spacious luggage compartment, all in the spirit of Japanese monozukuri fine craftsmanship.Launching its Next-Generation MPV, MMC enters the booming Indonesian MPV market with an irresistible offer: the best of both MPV and SUV worlds, elegantly styled, cleverly packaged, and competitively priced.The distinctive design incorporates Mitsubishi MPV and SUV lines for Mitsubishi-ness at first sight. The vehicle combines outstanding road performance and driving dynamics while keeping fuel efficiency. Powered by a 1.5L engine with either a manual or automatic transmission, the new MPV will prove itself as a dependable climber, even with seven aboard.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MitsubishiMotors72417.jpg1) Class-leading body size- The new model is wider and larger than common MPVs in its class.- Its length and width surpass many competitors without getting unwieldly.2) Stylish and powerful design- The new Next-Generation MPV fuses stylish and roomy MPV lines with tough and dynamic SUV looks.- The distinctive "DYNAMIC SHIELD" front combines dynamic styling with a visual expression of protecting passengers and pedestrians. Wide flared fenders add to the powerful SUV-inspired looks.- The new MPV has three tiers of lighting, with LED position lights located high up in the engine hood side trim, not just for good looks, but also to make the car more noticeable. The headlights are mounted lower, fog lamps are placed very low in the front brush guard.3) Spacious, cleverly appointed interior- The new Next-Generation MPV's class-topping cabin space and occupant layout are rounded out by generous luggage space. The layout provides plenty of room and generous head clearance for all passengers. There is excellent access to the comfortable third-row seats.- The Keyless Operation System (KOS) allows the vehicle to be opened, and the engine to be started while the KOS key is in the driver's pocket. The KOS key communicates wirelessly with the vehicle. It also remotely turns the position lights on at the touch of a button, a very helpful feature in a large car park. For an extra-convenient welcoming, the headlights stay on for 30 seconds when exiting the car at night.4) Superior driving performance- The Next-Generation MPV is powered by a 16-valve 1.5L petrol engine with MIVEC Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control for high power output, low fuel consumption. The engine is mated to either a manual or automatic transmission.- The new model sports a class-topping ground clearance of 205mm(3). At the same time, superior levels of ride comfort and driving stability can be enjoyed, brought about by a high strength body and an optimized suspension design that sets the vehicle well apart from current MPVs. The interior offers a comfortable, low noise ride experience, and conversations between occupants can be kept at normal levels.(1) August 10 is Press Day. The show is open to the Public from August 11 through August 20. (1) August 10 is Press Day. The show is open to the Public from August 11 through August 20. The MMC press conference will be held at the MMC stand from 4:00 pm August 10, local time.(2) Indonesian small MPV class powered by an engine with a maximum displacement of 1.5L. As of July 24, 2017; in-house research.(3) 16-inch tire models. 