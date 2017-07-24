

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bhu Foods of San Diego, CA is recalling several flavors of Protein bars, as the supplier of organic sunflower seeds, Hudson Valley Foods, Inc., notified that ingredients sold to the company have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. There has been no reported illness to date from this recall, the company noted.



Bhu Foods is recalling the following flavors of Protein bars produced from May 9, 2017 - June 9, 2017: Organic Vegan Protein - Chocolate + Tart Cherry + Pistachio, Organic Vegan Protein - Apple Chunk + Cinnamon + Nutmeg, Organic Vegan Protein - Peanut Butter + Chocolate Chip, Organic Vegan Protein - Superfood Chocolate Chip + Fudge Brownie Batter, Organic Vegan Protein - Peanut Butter + White Chocolate, Grass Fed Whey Protein - Dark Chocolate + Coconut + Almond (Made with Organic Ingredients, Grass Fed Whey Protein - Salted Caramel + Pecan (Made with Organic Ingredients), Grass Fed Whey Protein - Vanilla + Almond + Cashew (Made with Organic Ingredients), Paleo Protein - Double Dark Chocolate Chip (Made with Organic Ingredients).



Bhu Foods said it is recalling these item out of an abundance of caution, even though there was only a possibility of contamination from the organic sunflower seeds.



Laura Katleman, President of Bhu Foods, 'We sincerely apologize for this situation that occurred with one of our ingredient suppliers. As soon as our team was notified, we immediately set our recall plan into action to ensure the safety and health of our customers. Bhu Foods will continue to operate with the highest standard of excellence providing customers with exemplary, wholesome organic products.'



