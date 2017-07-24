

Czech economic confidence improved in July after falling slightly in the previous month, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



The economic sentiment indicator climbed to 13.0 in July from 12.3 in June. In May, the reading was 12.4.



At the same time, the consumer confidence indicator dropped to 3.3 in July from 3.8 in June. Moreover, this was the weakest score in August last year.



The survey revealed that consumers were concerned about overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained almost unchanged compared to June.



The business confidence index strengthened to 15.4 in June from 14.4 in the prior month. Among entrepreneurs, confidence increased in industry and trade.



