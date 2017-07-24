Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 21 July 2017 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 98.70p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 99.10p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 99.60p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 100.20p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

