LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad delivery, dynamic creative and data analytics, today announced the hiring of internationally well-regarded Peter Falcone as Analytics Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Peter will join Flashtalking's London office on Monday 24th July, leading analytics accounts, market development and client education across EMEA. He will play an active role in the ongoing development of Flashtalking's award-winning Encore attribution platform whilst working closely with teams across EMEA to deliver data-driven marketing solutions for leading brands and agencies.

"Flashtalking is thrilled to welcome Peter aboard," said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. "He is one of the leading minds and voices in the attribution conversation today, and the depth and strengths of his relationships throughout international markets will add huge value above and beyond the seasoned POV he brings to our everyday operations."

Peter joins Flashtalking having most recently served as Google's Analytical Lead in EMEA for the Google Analytics 360 Suite, a position in which he managed multi-quarter attribution engagements with Google's largest advertisers. This senior position capped a long career of advancement within Google, which began in 2010 and carried him through to the senior ranks of attribution specialists within the search and advertising giant. Prior to joining Google, Peter developed forecasting algorithms for TXT e-solutions from 2004 - 2005 and was a Systems Engineer for Cisco from 2005-2010.

"I have been following Flashtalking's development throughout my entire career at Google, and I am delighted to be joining at such an exciting time," said Peter. "Advertisers are increasingly asking for cleaner and more transparent data sets and for attribution solutions which provide a verifiable methodology for viewability and cross-device metrics at the user level. I was blown away by Flashtalking's capabilities in this arena and I am looking forward to extending their leading open-stack platform through the advertiser and agency ecosystem."

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking equips advertisers and their agencies to create, activate and measure data-driven advertising across digital channels and formats. Our programmatic creative and analytics platform unifies audience, media and creative to deliver personalised messaging while optimising performance of media and creative. With cookie-less tracking, connected log-file and algorithmic attribution, we can coordinate, augment and analyse data signals to support our clients at the crossroads where data, relevant creative, and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem.

Born in the U.K., headquartered in New York, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Harrison

Flashtalking

Amanda.Harrison@flashtalking.com

+442033277813



