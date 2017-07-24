BRIO Recalls Soft Hammer Rattle (Article Number30423)

BICESTER, England, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BRIO recalls its Soft Hammer Rattle toy. The wooden rings on the hammer can crack and thus possibly result in small parts that could be hazardous to small children. There are no reports of anyone being harmed by the product. However, for precautionary purposes, we recall this product.

The most important thing for BRIO is, and has always been, safety. This is why we have decided to recall the Soft Hammer Rattle, and we request everyone in possession of the product to return it to their local retailer. All consumers will be compensated.

We regret that our consumers have received products that have not held up to the high-quality standard that they should expect from us.

Consumers who have purchased the Soft Hammer Rattle are requested to return it to their local retailer. Consumers with a receipt will receive a refund; consumers who do not have a receipt, will be compensated with another BRIO product.

About BRIO

For over a century, our driving force has been to spread joy among children around the world. We want to create happy childhood memories where the imagination is allowed to flow freely. BRIO is a Swedish toy brand that creates innovative, high-quality and well-designed wooden toys that give children a safe and fun play experience. The company was founded in 1884 and is represented in over 30 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.brio.net