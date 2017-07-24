Planetek Awarded Contract by EU SatCen to Support FRONTEX Border Surveillance Activities

ATHENS, Greece, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Planetek Hellas and Planetek Italia have signed a framework contract with the European Union Satellite Center (EU SatCen), for the provision of Earth Observation based Very High Resolution Reference Mapping products in support to FRONTEX, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

The information products to be provided will enhance border surveillance, a current challenge for the European Union as regards migration and security. The Reference Mapping Service aims at providing a background of geographical context including relevant information on hydrography, topography, land cover, infrastructure and population. The Service will support the monitoring of border areas and the improvement of decision-making and response capabilities of the authorities responsible for controlling and monitoring European borders.

"Being the only SME's within this group of large companies that have signed the same framework contract is certainly a challenge for us," said Giovanni Sylos Labini, CEO, Planetek Italia and Planetek Hellas. "We are thankful to SatCen for the trust that has been shown to Planetek Group and we are committed to provide the best possible services to this highly esteemed EU Entrusted Entity," he concluded.

"We are very pleased and at the same time very conscious about the responsibility we undertake, to be able to contribute to such a delicate issue for the European Union. The fact that our countries, Greece and Italy, are among the most affected ones from the situation in the wider neighbouring region, increases the level of our commitment to perform well," said Stelios Bollanos, Director of Planetek Hellas, who is the leading company of the consortium.

About Planetek Hellas

Planetek Hellas is an SME company founded in 2006, in Athens, Greece, that operates in the field of Earth Observation, Science Data Exploitation, INSPIRE compliant Spatial Data Infrastructures and Software Development for the On Board and the Ground Segment. The company's applications and solutions are developed within the most important European programs in the field of space related applications and integrated satellite systems for the management, analysis and sharing of coastal and land-related information. Planetek Hellas has now in its own portfolio a variety of successful contracts with the European Commission, the European Space Agency and EU Entrusted Entities, which allow an excellent knowledge of the European procedures and high quality requirements. For more information visit www.planetek.gr

About Planetek Italia

Planetek Italia is an Italian company founded in 1994 specialised in Earth observation, Space solutions and geoservices. The company provides solutions to exploit the value of geospatial data through all phases of data life cycle from acquisition, storage, management up to analysis and sharing. Planetek Italia operates in many application areas ranging from environmental and land monitoring to open-government and smart cities, and including defence and security, as well as scientific missions and planetary exploration.

For more information visit www.planetek.it

