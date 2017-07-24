Company announcement No 36/2017 - 24 July 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 617,443 302.06 186,505,489.36 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 July 2017 4,250 314.97 1,338,630.58 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 July 2017 500 319.81 159,903.90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 July 2017 2,388 321.43 767,576.03 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 July 2017 6,056 321.79 1,948,751.15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 July 2017 19,985 318.21 6,359,358.90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 650,622 302.91 197,079,709.92 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 792,309 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



