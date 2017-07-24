On 27 February 2017 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.



In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 17.5m (approx. DKK 130.4m) in the period from 27 February 2017 to 23 August 2017.



The following transactions have been executed under the program:



Date Number of Average Amount shares purchase (DKK) price (DKK per share) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program as of 309,589 403.80 125,013,199 last announcement: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 July 2017 3,000 394.88 1,184,640 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 July 2017 3,000 397.21 1,191,630 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 July 2017 2,000 398.30 796,600 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 July 2017 1,500 399.85 599,775 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 July 2017 2,000 400.10 800,200 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program following 321,089 403.58 129,586,044 above purchases: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 1,159,833 treasury shares corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital.



Purchases for an amount of EUR 0.1m (approx. DKK 0.8m) remain to be executed under the program.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)



Company Announcement no. 33/2017



