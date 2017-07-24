Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 40/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 24 July 2017











Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 29



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 29:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 18,580,000 4,543,304,230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 July 2017 145,000 257.05 37,272,250 -------------------- 18 July 2017 150,000 256.48 38,472,000 -------------------- 19 July 2017 150,000 256.01 38,401,500 -------------------- 20 July 2017 160,000 252.32 40,371,200 -------------------- 21 July 2017 155,000 253.39 39,275,450 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 29 760,000 193,792,400 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 19,340,000 4,737,096,630 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 21,641,808 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.31% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



