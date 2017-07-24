-- Placetel, Powered by BroadSoft, named as a leader in the "ISG Provider Lens Germany 2017 - Cloud Transformation / Operation Services & XaaS" -- Study recognizes broad functional spectrum and strong focus on SMEs -- Operation of data centers in Germany is acknowledged as a further advantage



COLOGNE, Germany, July 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Placetel, a cloud PBX service from BroadSoft Germany GmbH, has been named by ISG/Experton Group, a leading fully integrated research, advisory and consulting company, as one of the best cloud-based solutions for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in Germany. ISG/Experton Group positioned Placetel, powered by BroadSoft, in the leadership quadrant in its provider comparison "ISG Provider Lens Germany 2017 - Cloud Transformation / Operation Services & XaaS".



An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38c74af2-ebc5-4f44-9e54-390ee a52e0d0



Oliver Giering, Advisor of ISG/Experton Group and lead advisor of the study said: "Placetel has developed very well over the previous year and is therefore represented among some major players in the Leadership Quadrant of our study. In the rapidly growing UC market, there is still great potential for the Placetel offering."



Peter Nowack, general manager and vice president, BroadCloud Retail explains: "UCaaS is becoming the new core of business communications. Therefore, we are particularly proud of this recognition from ISG. Our position in the leadership quadrant further confirms the opportunity to expand our solutions and align them closely to the needs and demanding requirements of our customers."



Not only did ISG praise the Placetel offering for its broad functional spectrums, but also BroadSoft Germany's large customer base for PBX systems from the cloud, as well as its strong focus on medium-sized enterprises. According to ISG, new solutions for business communication have been on the rise, especially for small and medium-sized companies - not least due to the changeover from ISDN to the All-IP network. In addition, the consulting firm appreciated that Placetel is operated via computer centers in Germany. "For many of our customers, this is particularly important for data availability and security," said Peter Nowack.



Due to market trends and strong growth, ISG has evaluated the UCaaS topic for the first time this year. UCaaS means the cloud-based integration of various communication channels, collaboration solutions and other applications on a single platform. Thus, UCaaS is of crucial importance for modern business communication.



Find further information of the study at www.placetel.de/cloudleader2017



Details of the study



On the basis of the provider comparison "Cloud Transformation / Operation Services & XaaS ISG Vendor Benchmark 2017, the Experton Group is able to provide in its meanwhile 8th edition a detailed and differentiated overview of the most important cloud providers in the German-speaking market to CIOs and IT managers. Furthermore, the study provides effective support in order to evaluate and select suitable cloud vendors and providers. It comprises twelve market categories for Germany as well as six market categories for Switzerland and evaluates more than 150 relevant suppliers.



About Placetel



Placetel is a leading cloud PBX offering, which is provided by BroadSoft Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of BroadSoft, Inc. The multiple award-winning Placetel telephone system is primarily aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. More than 15,000 business customers have already opted for the Placetel cloud PBX solution, which contains more than 150 powerful features and is characterized by its high level of flexibility. According to ISG Experton Group, Placetel is one of the best cloud-based offerings for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in Germany. For more information about Placetel please click here: www.placetel.de | Twitter | LinkedIn | Placetel Blog



About BroadSoft, Inc.



BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) is the technology innovator in cloud unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog



Presse-Kontakt: Placetel / BroadSoft Germany GmbH Franziska Huschka Lothringer Straße 56 50677 Köln Deutschland Tel.: +49 221-9999 856 0 E-Mail: fhuschka@broadsoft.com Internet: www.placetel.de PR-Agentur: Donner & Doria Public Relations GmbH Daniel Impertro Gaisbergstraße 16 D-69115 Heidelberg Telefon: +49 6221-58787-34 E-Mail: daniel.impertro@donner-doria.de Internet: www.donner-doria.de