ATOS: Atos signs contract to transform IT infrastructure at NATIONAL-BANK in Germany

Paris, Munich, 24 July 2017 -Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, will provide comprehensive infrastructure and data center services to the NATIONAL-BANK AG, one of Germany's leading independent regional banks headquartered in Essen. The five and a half year contract includes data center, server, mainframe, database and storage services. Under the contract Atos will deliver the operation and maintenance of the Internet and application servers. It will also be responsible for creating customized security solutions. The NATIONAL-BANK AG is thus able to meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements for banking data center operations in the future as well and to respond quickly and flexibly to changing IT requirements.

"Thanks to this collaboration with Atos, we benefit from a secure, high-performance and trouble-free operation of our data center infrastructure. The management of our applications deliberately stays in-house. Our IT department is therefore prepared for upcoming challenges and also a company of our size can benefit from scale effects", says Thomas Stephan, Head of banking operations from NATIONAL-BANK.

NATIONAL-BANK's existing IT landscape will be transferred to Atos' European mainframe hub data centers in Frankfurt am Main. These datacenters offer state-of-the-art infrastructure and meet the highest requirements for safety, power supply and cooling as well as the legal high-availability requirements necessary for financial service companies.

"In our European Mainframe Hub in Frankfurt, we have focused on using the latest Mainframe technology for our European customers. We have built core competencies in the infrastructure operations of Core Banking Systems and can thus further grow our market share. We are pleased to accompany the NATIONAL-BANK in its digital transformation", says Winfried Holz, CEO at Atos in Germany.

