

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German private sector output growth slowed for the second month in July, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The composite output index slid to 55.1 in July from 56.4 in June. This was the weakest expansion since January.



Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates expansion. Output has risen continuously since May 2013, the second-longest sequence of growth since the series started in January 1998.



The flash services Purchasing Managers' Index fell unexpectedly to 53.5 from 54.0 in June. It was forecast to rise to 54.3.



Similarly, the manufacturing PMI dropped to a 3-month low of 58.3 from 59.6 in the previous month.



'The overall picture is one of strong underlying growth. The easing seen in July follows the strongest quarter in six years, and manufacturing continued to expand at a historically sharp rate,' Trevor Balchin, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX