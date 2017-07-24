

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) were gaining around 4 percent in the early morning trading in Amsterdam after the Dutch consumer electronics giant reported Monday that its second-quarter net income from continuing operations increased with higher sales and orders. Net income, meanwhile, declined with lower income from discontinued operations.



Looking ahead, CEO Frans van Houten said, 'Despite continued volatility in the markets in which we operate, our outlook for 2017 remains unchanged as we expect further operational improvements and comparable sales growth in the year to be back-end loaded, supported by a strong order book. We are on track to deliver 4-6 percent comparable sales growth and an improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin of around 100 basis points per year.'



For the second quarter, net income plunged to 289 million euros from last year's 431 million euros. Earnings per share fell to 0.27 euro from 0.46 euro a year ago.



The company attributed the decline in profit to lower income from discontinued operations and higher restructuring and acquisition-related charges, partly offset by improvements in operational performance.



On a continuing operations basis, net income grew to 161 million euros from 118 million euros last year.



In the quarter, income from operations or EBIT declined to 252 million euros, or 5.9 percent of sales, from 265 million euros, or 6.4 percent of sales, in 2016.



However, adjusted EBITA improved 15 percent to 439 million euros, or 10.2 percent of sales, from 383 million euros, or 9.3 percent of sales, last year. The 90-basis-point increase in the adjusted EBITA margin was driven by higher volumes, operational improvements and cost productivity.



Sales increased 4 percent to 4.29 billion euros from last year's 4.13 billion euros. Excluding currency impact and consolidation changes, comparable sales grew 4 percent with mid-single-digit growth in the Personal Health businesses and low-single-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses.



Sales in mature geographies increased by 4 percent, driven by growth in Western Europe and North America. In growth geographies, sales were benefited by China and Latin America.



Comparable order intake increased 8 percent driven by high- single-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses.



Further, the company noted that its previously announced 1.5 billion euros share buyback program will start in the third quarter of 2017.



In Amsterdam, Philips shares were gaining 3.74 percent to 32.15 euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX