To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 24 July 2017 Announcement no. 69/2017





Data on debtor composition



Pursuant to S. 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, we hereby publish data on debtor composition in bonds issued by BRFkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.



The information will also be available on BRFkredit's web site at brf.com.



For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.



Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 45 26 20 82.



Yours sincerely BRFkredit



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639297