The Crowd Invest Summit: Crowd Invest Summit Announces Program with First Democracy VC for CIS West 2017

Crowd Invest Summit will provide 250 investors a ticket to attend the summit, and will provide every actively fundraising company on First Democracy VC, an equity crowdfunding portal presented by Indiegogo and MicroVentures, a presence on the expo floor.

"We're very excited to participate in Crowd Invest Summit to give our investors and companies a venue to meet each other, as well as our team, in real life," said Michael Hughes, Senior Director of Equity Crowdfunding at Indiegogo. "We're very supportive of any activities that support the burgeoning equity crowdfunding industry here in the U.S."

Crowd Invest Summit, which will be keynoted by CNBC star and Billionaire Investor Marcus Lemonis, is the world's largest event of it's kind and will be hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles to accommodate the over 3,000 anticipated investor and entrepreneur attendees.

"We are very proud to welcome Indiegogo, a crowdfunding trailblazer for so many years and who has recently entered the equity crowdfunding space in a big way, to CIS West 2017. We share a vision of connecting companies with investors and we look forward to their participation at the conference" said Crowd Invest Summit Co-Founder Josef Holm.

Crowd Invest Summit was developed with the vision that every American, through the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (also known as the JOBS Act), can now have access to and invest in startups and real estate deals like never before through crowdfunding.

Equity Crowdfunding: Opportunity for All:

Prior to the JOBS Act, mostly accredited investors - those with income of $200,000 per year individually, or $300,000 with a spouse - could legally invest in private companies. Now, for the first time in more than 80 years, anyone over 18 globally is able to invest. With a recent study by the Kauffman Foundation finding that angel investments have returned an average of 27% internal rate of return (IRR), everyday Americans have started to invest in companies to support the entrepreneurs they believe in and with hopes of generating profits.

About Crowd Invest Summit:

Crowd Invest Summit is the largest investment focused crowdfunding event in the country. It was founded by pioneers in the equity crowdfunding sector Josef Holm and Alon Goren. The conference was developed with the vision that every American - whether accredited or not - can now become equity investors. Visit us online at http://www.crowdinvestsummit.com/.

Current sponsors include OTC Markets Group, Computershare, Origin Investments, RealtyMogul, Allen Matkins, RealCap, iDisclose, Issuer Direct, dbbmckennon, Stradling, New Direction IRA, Krowdster, RealtyeVest, Crowdfunding Lawyers and FundingTree.

