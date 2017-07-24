

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone private sector started the third quarter on a solid footing but the pace of growth slowed for the second successive month in July, flash data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The composite output index fell to a 6-month low of 55.8 in July from 56.3 in June. The reading was expected to drop marginally to 56.2.



Despite coming off recent highs, the index remained at an elevated level by historical standards and signaled one of the strongest expansions seen over the past six years, Markit said.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index remained unchanged at 55.4 in July. The expected reading was 55.5.



The factory PMI declined more than expected to 56.8 in July from 57.4 in June. The score was seen at 57.2.



'The survey data are historically consistent with GDP rising at a quarterly rate of 0.6 percent, cooling slightly from a pace of over 0.7 percent signaled for the second quarter,' Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.



It is too early to know for sure whether the economy has merely hit a speed bump or whether the upturn is already starting to fade, the economist said.



The evidence so far points to the former, with the economy hitting bottlenecks due to the speed of the recent upturn, Williamson added.



