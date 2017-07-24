

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 0.7958 against the U.S. dollar and 1.4630 against the euro, from early lows of 0.7901 and 1.4759, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 88.25 and 0.9971 from an early 6-day lows of 87.65 and 0.9911, respectively.



The aussie advanced to 1.0702 against the NZ dollar, from an early 10-day low of 1.0609.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.80 against the greenback, 1.43 against the euro, 89.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



