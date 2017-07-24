ACG Group Ramps up Management Hiring for its Engineering Companies, Appoints Richard Stedman as Group CEO

MUMBAI, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ACG, a global supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions for leading pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical companies, has hired Richard Stedman as Group CEO for its Engineering business units. ACG serves customers in 100 countries through its network of 15 global manufacturing facilities.

In his role as Group CEO, Mr. Stedman will manage the entire Engineering business that includes products and solutions for granulation, capsule filling, tablet press, tablet coating, blister packing and cartoning.

Commented Mr. Karan Singh, MD of ACG, "I am extremely pleased to have Richard as part of my leadership team at ACG. Richard has invaluable experience in managing Engineering businesses, and has significantly contributed to the success and profitability of the companies he has been associated with. I welcome Richard to ACG and look forward to his guidance and counsel."

"ACG is a global supplier for pharmaceutical solutions and products, with a loyal customer base and superior quality engineering solutions. The opportunity is to leverage the breadth and capability of the ACG Engineering companies to provide enhanced solutions for our customers," said Richard Stedman on his appointment.

Mr. Stedman is a seasoned Executive with extensive experience across multidisciplinary functions having led and managed a range of diverse packaging businesses across South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and India. His career has spanned Engineering, Project, Operations and Business leadership roles. He joins ACG from Amcor, having worked most recently in India and Singapore. His Engineering, Customer orientation and Business background position him well to lead the ACG Engineering companies.

He will be based out of the ACG offices in Kandivali, Mumbai.

ACG Worldwide is a global pioneer in innovative processing, manufacturing and packaging solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. With over 5 decades of enriched experience, ACG serves customers in more than 100 countries. The group comprises 13 customer-centric companies that offer comprehensive solutions such as empty hard capsules, packaging films, capsule filling machines, tablet presses, tablet tooling, tablet coaters, blister packing and cartoning machines, vision inspection systems, and serialization/track and trace solutions. A state-of-the-art R&D facility, 'SciTech Centre' in Mumbai, stands testimony to continuous investment in innovative products and technologies.



