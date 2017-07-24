

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) Monday announced the 96-week data from the LATTE-2 study by ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders.



The company said the Phase II study results showed comparable viral suppression rates at 96 weeks for a two-drug regimen of long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine and a three-drug regimen in patients with HIV.



LATTE-2 is a phase IIb, open-label study investigating the long-acting, injectable formulations of cabotegravir (ViiV Healthcare) and rilpivirine (Janssen Sciences Ireland UC) as a two-drug treatment for patients with HIV-1 infection who had already achieved viral suppression with a three-drug oral regimen of cabotegravir plus two nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors or NRTIs.



The study results were published online in The Lancet and were presented at the annual conference of the International AIDS Society in Paris, France.



The LATTE-2 study sought to evaluate injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine dosed once every four or eight weeks compared with daily oral dosing with cabotegravir + 2 NRTIs.



Following 96 weeks of maintenance treatment in the LATTE-2 study, viral suppression rates for the two-drug regimen dosed every eight weeks or every four weeks were comparable to the rate observed in patients continuing with a three-drug oral regimen.



John Pottage Jr, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for ViiV Healthcare, said, 'These study results are important because we now have data showing the durability and tolerability of long-acting viral suppression for a two-drug regimen out to 96 weeks. Administration of long-acting parenteral medication removes the daily dosing burden for patients and the LATTE-2 results showed that long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine maintained viral suppression, with no virologic failures in the four-week dosing group. We look forward to results from our phase III programme with long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine in 2018.'



