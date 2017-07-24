WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 21-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,108,596.93 11.1916
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,743,772.24 15.1368
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 829,572.30 18.3729
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,041,463.78 17.3886
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 21/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,905,355.09 10.2005
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3575000 USD 36,464,794.90 10.1999
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,624,717.88 12.647
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 290,531.85 13.8349
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,173,904.60 16.3953
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 351000 EUR 5,811,004.82 16.5556
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,556,945.45 11.1202
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,774,617.26 17.0108
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,916,902.55 18.8352
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,175,023.53 17.3916
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,552,311.67 14.6444
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 21/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 306,189.99 14.5805
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,315,643.89 15.8511
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,301,379.00 18.0747
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,254,126.98 15.9867
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,662,697.64 10.1787
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,239,204.54 17.7004
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,852.27 18.9908
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,831,441.93 19.3258
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 21/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,319,599.42 17.7045
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,319,453.78 17.7038
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,505,774.26 13.4411
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,499,764.29 18.2565
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,391,772.04 15.6269
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,341,252.51 10.5686
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,417,857.42 18.6649
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 175,213,954.35 15.5746
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 249,750.89 16.6501
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,534,855.27 5.6478
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,024,242.26 18.6593
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,035,467.75 15.9303
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,838,715.95 14.144
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,586,451.52 17.7154
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 306,240.89 19.1401
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,771,368.46 19.3404
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,346,263.77 19.3447
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R2
