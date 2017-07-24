In the period 17 July 2017 to 21 July 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.0 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 107.2 million were bought back, equivalent to 35.7% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 29:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 17 July 2017 19,512 59.50 1,160,964 18 July 2017 19,512 59.50 1,160,964 19 July 2017 21,951 60.00 1,317,060 20 July 2017 19,512 60.00 1,170,720 21 July 2017 19,512 60.00 1,170,720 Accumulated during the period 99,999 59.80 5,980,428 Accumulated under the share 1,857,297 57.72 107,200,195 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 4,464,568 own shares, equivalent to 2.7% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



17 July 2017 18 July 2017 19 July 2017 20 July 2017 21 July 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK shares shares share share share s s s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19,512 59.50 19,512 59.50 21,951 60.00 19,512 60.00 19,512 60.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19,512 59.50 19,512 59.50 21,951 60.00 19,512 60.00 19,512 60.00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





17 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19,512 59.50 ---------------------------------------------- 3,000 59.50 XCSE 20170717 10:00:49.193000 5,000 59.50 XCSE 20170717 16:34:47.546000 11,512 59.50 XCSE 20170717 16:42:13.437224



18 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19,512 59.50 ---------------------------------------------- 2,103 59.50 XCSE 20170718 10:11:47.392000 500 59.50 XCSE 20170718 10:11:47.392000 1,000 59.50 XCSE 20170718 10:11:47.392000 397 59.50 XCSE 20170718 10:11:47.392000 1,000 59.50 XCSE 20170718 10:28:48.664000 125 59.50 XCSE 20170718 13:35:04.573000 500 59.50 XCSE 20170718 13:58:08.254000 500 59.50 XCSE 20170718 14:33:16.190000 200 59.50 XCSE 20170718 15:03:29.340000 800 59.50 XCSE 20170718 15:44:50.766000 400 59.50 XCSE 20170718 15:52:43.537000 475 59.50 XCSE 20170718 16:28:32.336000 11,512 59.50 XCSE 20170718 16:49:02.926305



19 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21,951 60.00 ---------------------------------------------- 9,000 60.00 XCSE 20170719 16:33:56.155000 12,951 60.00 XCSE 20170719 17:00:45.932924



20 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19,512 60.00 ---------------------------------------------- 4,000 60.00 XCSE 20170720 10:14:48.386000 3,000 60.00 XCSE 20170720 16:50:48.291000 1,000 60.00 XCSE 20170720 16:50:48.291000 11,512 60.00 XCSE 20170720 16:52:34.530158



21 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19,512 60.00 ---------------------------------------------- 4,000 60.00 XCSE 20170721 13:18:06.487000 383 60.00 XCSE 20170721 15:38:54.822000 500 60.00 XCSE 20170721 15:38:54.822000 600 60.00 XCSE 20170721 15:38:54.822000 151 60.00 XCSE 20170721 15:38:54.822000 125 60.00 XCSE 20170721 15:38:54.822000 1,498 60.00 XCSE 20170721 15:38:54.822000 743 60.00 XCSE 20170721 15:38:54.822000 11,512 60.00 XCSE 20170721 16:33:13.404349



