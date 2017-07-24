Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Grand City Properties S.A. / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Grand City Properties S.A. offers to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00% Notes due 2021 to tender such notes for purchase for cash and considers issuing fixed rate notes 24-Jul-2017 / 10:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE 'UNITED STATES') OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.* *GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. OFFERS TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR500,000,000 2.00% NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH AND CONSIDERS ISSUING FIXED RATE NOTES* *Luxembourg, July 24, 2017* - The Board of Directors of Grand City Properties S.A. (the '*Company*') has decided today to offer to the holders of its EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent Notes due 2021 (ISIN XS1130507053) (the '*Notes*') to tender any and all such Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*Offer*') subject to the successful completion of the New Financing. The Offer shall be subject to the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 24 July 2017 (the '*Tender Offer Memorandum*') prepared by the Company. Furthermore, the Company considers to issue EUR denominated Reg S bearer, senior unsecured expected 9 -years notes, subject to market conditions (the '*New Notes*'). The New Notes will be issued under Company's EMTN programme and will be listed on the Irish stock exchange. The Company is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer. Whether the Company will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered in the Offer is subject, without limitation, to the successful completion of the issue of the New Notes or such other financing as the Company may determine on terms acceptable to it (in each case as determined by the Company in its sole and absolute discretion) (the '*New Financing Condition*'). The purpose of the Offer is to proactively manage upcoming debt redemptions and to extend the average debt maturity profile of the Company. *About the Company* Grand City Properties is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties through targeted modernization and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com Grand City Properties (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (_société anonyme_) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L 1750 Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (_Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg_) under number B 165 560. The shares of Grand City Properties are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Contact: * Grand City Properties S.A. 24, Avenue Victor Hugo L-1750 Luxemburg T: +352 28 77 87 86 E: info@grandcity.lu www.grandcityproperties.com *Press Contact: * Katrin Petersen Grand City Properties S.A. T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218 E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu *Disclaimer:* THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT'), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE 'ORDER'), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS 'RELEVANT PERSONS'). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ('EEA'), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED (THE 'PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE') ('QUALIFIED INVESTORS'). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN 'INVESTOR') OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. Language: English Company: Grand City Properties S.A. 24, Avenue Victor Hugo 1750 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 28 77 87 86 Fax: +352 28 77 87 84 E-mail: info@grandcity.lu Internet: grandcityproperties.com ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, WKN: A1JXCV , A1ZRRK, A1ZW4K, A1ZZ49, A186BF, A18YJ1 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg

