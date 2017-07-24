PT Expo China 2017 to be held in Beijing from Sep. 27-30

BEIJING, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Asia's most influential Information and Communications Technology (ICT) events PT Expo China (PTEXPO) will be taking place at China National Convention Center in Beijing from 27 Sep to 30 Sep. The industry-changing event is hosted annually by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and co-organized byChina National Postal and Telecommunications Appliances Corp., embracing all sectors of the ICT ecosystem.

PTEXPO this year focuses on how ICTs and the digitalization empower other industries. Three thematic zones will be launched for the first time: Data Center, Emergency Rescue Communications, and Smart City, aiming to build up a one-step platform for exhibiting, trading, and networking. Tech-savvies will also find their position in the immerse environment equipped with VR/AR, AI, and smart devices.

The conference program ICT China High Level Forum returns with in-depth discussions on the ICT ecosystem. There will be more than 10 industry summits exploring the cutting-edge topics like 5G, IoT, SDN/NFV, Digital Health, and Quantum Communications, in addition to METIS award for intelligent terminals and various partners' release conferences. The most notable eye-catcher is the results release of China's National 5G Trial, Step Two.

It is predicted that over 450 companies will take part. These include Alibaba, CAICT, China Telecom, China Mobile, Chine Unicom, China Tower, China Satellite, Datang Telecom, Ericsson, Fiberhome, Huawei, Nokia, Oracle, Potevio, Qualcomm, Samsung, VERTIV, YOFC, ZTE, other global key players and innovative SMEs.

In 2016, the event attracted 400 exhibitors and 58,000 attendees. 30% of the attendees were ministers, heads of regulatory agencies, and c-level decision-makers.

Registration now opens. For more information, please visit: www.ptexpo.com.cn.