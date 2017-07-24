Organic Fertilizers Market to Reach $11.16 Billion by 2022 - Owing to Increasing Land Under Organic Cultivation

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Organic Fertilizers Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The demand for organic fertilizers is projected to be on the rise, owing to increasing land under organic cultivation. Globally, the agricultural land area under organic cultivation increased at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2000 and 2015, wherein it stood at about 50.9 million hectares in 2015, or about 1% of the agricultural land globally. Similarly, the agricultural land area under organic cultivation in the North American and European markets increased at CAGRs of 7.7% and 7.0%, respectively, from 2000 to 2015. In terms of addition to the land area during the year 2015, these regions witnessed an increase of about 0.6 million hectares and 1 million hectares, respectively, when compared to 2014. On the other hand, higher reliance on inorganic means of cultivation is the major restraint for the organic fertilizers market.

The market for animal-based organic fertilizers is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Animal-based organic fertilizers are a good source of necessary nutrients required for the growth of a plant that strengthens the root health development and flower growth. This is one of the major factors driving the market for animal-based organic fertilizers globally.

In 2016, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market. Crops such as wheat and rice require more nutrition during their growth stages, and hence, result in higher expenditure on fertilizers. Farmers are facing a rise in demand for organic agricultural products, especially in growing economies such as China and India; this has increased the demand for organic fertilizers in cereal & grain cultivation.



On the basis of form, liquid was the largest segment in the organic fertilizers market in 2016. Liquid organic fertilizers are the most widely used and preferred form of organic fertilizers. The reason being it provides a number of advantages over the dry form of organic fertilizers. The liquid form is a more convenient, economical, and effective way of adding nutrient to the crops.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Source



7 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type



8 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Form



9 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

