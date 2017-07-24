GLG Doubles Size Of Dublin Office

With Plan to Add New Employees, Leading Professional Learning Membership Continues Growth Across Europe

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc.), the world's leading membership for professional learning, announced today that it has doubled the size of its Dublin office from 5,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, relocating to Waterloo Exchange in Ballsbridge. GLG currently employs approximately 100 people in Dublin. The new office, with room for 150 employees, will support GLG Dublin's growing team, which has doubled in the past year from 50 to 100 employees.

GLG is the world's leading professional learning platform, connecting thousands of clients to its membership of 500,000 subject-matter experts around the world and across fields for short- and long-term learning engagements. Headquartered in New York, GLG's 1,400 employees work from offices in 12 countries. Its European headquarters is in London.

"Our mission is to transform how the world's top professionals learn and share expertise by creating a variety of one-to-one learning opportunities," said GLG CEO Alexander Saint-Amand. "Our new Dublin office will help facilitate our planned rapid expansion here and across the region."

Waterloo Exchange, which underwent a complete renovation in 2016 under leading Irish architecture firm BKD, is a mixed-use building in Dublin's vibrant southern city center. The building's innovative and flexible style aligns with GLG's global program of progressive office design in service of its learning mission. GLG will occupy the entire second floor.

"We have seen tremendous growth over the past year in Dublin, and we are excited to be part of this dynamic and growing business environment," said Nick Barnard, Head of GLG's Professional Services Firms practice. "Our new, larger office allows us to continue to rapidly add the staff needed to support our growing business. We are attracting strong talent from across Europe to work with us in Dublin."

GLG's Dublin office features activity-based working, which enhances flexibility by providing different types of private meeting and collaboration spaces, a café, standing tables, and phone booths. The company pioneered this approach with its groundbreaking New York office in 2014, and activity-based working is also featured in its Austin, London, and Hong Kong hubs, as well as in its other offices around the world.

