HKScan Corporation Stock exchange release 24 July 2017 12:00 EEST



Notification on managers' transactions



HKScan Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Nyman, Per Olof Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437000PN6E448NPGY86_20170721111757_1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: HKScan Oyj LEI: 7437000PN6E448NPGY86 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-07-20 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009006308 Volume: 1783 Unit price: 3,09000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1783 Volume weighted average price: 3.09000 Euro



HKScan Corporation Tuomo Valkonen CFO



HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We sell, market and produce high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2016, HKScan had net sales of nearly EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 300 employees.



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki, Main media, www.hkscan.com