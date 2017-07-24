XNT Limited: EXANTE OFFERS SAFE AND REGULATED TRADING IN FIVE NEW CRYPTOCUR-RENCIES

Today Exante announced that it is offering its clients the opportunity to trade in the five most popular cryptocurrencies directly on its own trading platform protected and regulated through a secured account. Effective immediately Exante customers can trade it LTC (Litecoin) and XRP (Ripple) with ETH (Ethereum), XMR (Monero), and ZEC (Zcash) following next month. Exante was already offering access to Bitcoin since 2012 - the first brokerage firm to do so.

By taking away much of the risk and insecurities usually associated with trading in digital currencies the fin-tech company headquartered in Malta is able to let its clients profit directly from the attractive exchange rates. Trading is done from the same accounts clients use for their other activities. Through its platforms Exante offers easy access to more than 50 financial markets. All Exante products are regulated by the MFSA and audited by KPMG, adding a layer of security to the exciting but volatile cryptocurrency market.

'We noticed that there is a big demand in the market to trade in alt-coins but investors are wary of the red tape and worried about the lack of regulation' said Anatoliy Knyazev, co-founder for Exante. 'Cryptocurrencies have now firmly entered the mainstream, but the act of buying and selling coins and safely managing a wallet is complicated, risky and requires technological knowledge. This is where we saw room for innovation just like we did with Bitcoin.'

Exante's Bitcoin fund made headlines in 2013 when it returned 4847% year on year - which made it the best performing fund ever, according to Bloomberg. The fund broke its own record by returning more than 10.000% last year. The five new cryptocurrencies have all seen spectacular price developments.

-END-

For further information contact:

Thijs Plug

Head of Content

T: +356 2015 0000

E: plug@exante.eu (mailto:plug@exante.eu)

Note to editors

About EXANTE:

EXANTE is a European investment company established in 2011. Its headquarters are located in St Julian's, Malta. EXANTE is licensed to provide financial services, including trading and investment. The company works with a wide range of products and services - from solutions for retail clients, to tailored offerings for institutional counterparts. Its full-scale trading tool is accessible from desktops, web browsers and mobile applications. EXANTE provides online trading access to over 50 markets worldwide. Clients can invest in more than 45.000 financial instruments. www.exante.eu (http://www.exante.eu)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/174426/R/2122374/809239.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XNT Limited via Globenewswire

