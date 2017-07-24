The solar facility is being built under the country's FIT program in North Khorasan, a province located in northeastern Iran.

Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) which is the authority in charge of implementing the country's renewable energy program, has announced that another large-scale PV project is currently under construction, a 30 MW ground-mounted PV plant in the northeastern province of North Khorasan.

The SATBA said that the ground-breaking ceremony for the project was also attended by the country's minister of energy Hamid Chitchian without providing further details about the project.

Local newspaper Iran Daily, however, reports that ...

