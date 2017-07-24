China Power Clean Energy Development's (CP Clean Energy) total power generation fell 10.67% year on year to 4,659,796.77 MWh in the first half of 2017. However, the completion of several solar projects - as well as improvements related to the PV curtailment rate in China - helped to balance out the declines.Solar accounted for just 3.96% of the diversified energy developer's total electricity generation in the January-June period, at 184,899.77 MWh. The group's natural gas projects generated 2,130,809.21 MWh of electricity in the first six months of the year, followed by hydropower projects at 1,118,184.23 MWh and wind farms at 984,843.74 MWh.However, the amount of electricity generated by its solar projects in the first half soared roughly 51.6% from the preceding year. The group's total installed PV capacity in China reached 297.43 MW at the end of June, suggesting that the group connected roughly 45 MW of solar to the grid in the first six months of the year. ...

