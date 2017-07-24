TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of identity management solutions, today announced it has appointed Chris Curcio as Vice President of its Channel Sales Division. In this role, he will oversee and manage strategic channel sales programs and be responsible for growing the partner community.

"Our continued growth has led to the expansion of our organization and the executive team," said Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner of Optimal IdM. "Chris brings a level of high caliber leadership to our company which will enhance our channel sales division."

Curcio has more than a decade of experience at Oracle, where he advanced from an Identity Management / Security Sales Consultant to Sales Consulting Director, focusing on Digital Experience (DX) Platform Cloud (PaaS) and On-Premise technologies.

As Sales Engineering Director, he was responsible for North America and had direct responsibility for managing revenue/pipeline generation, creating sales/go-to market strategies, enabling the sales consulting and sales teams, and offering up new product and solution ideas for Oracle's customers. His efforts resulted in consistent double digit year-over-year growth.

In addition, Curcio graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Masters of Business Administration.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. We partner with our clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions both on premise and in the cloud as a 100% managed service offering. Optimal IdM's customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as Federal, State and Local Government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

