

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Monday as the euro strengthened and flash survey data from IHS Markit showed German private sector output growth slowed for the second month in July.



The euro hit a 23-month high against the dollar on concerns over U.S. political turmoil and amid expectations of a gradual tightening of European monetary policy.



Markit's composite output index for Germany slid to 55.1 in July from 56.4 in June. This was the weakest expansion since January.



The services PMI fell unexpectedly to 53.5 from 54.0 in June, while the manufacturing PMI hit a 3-month low of 58.3.



The benchmark DAX was down 39 points or 0.31 percent at 12,202 in late opening deals after tumbling as much as 1.7 percent on Friday.



BMW Group shares slumped 2.4 percent. The auto giant rejected accusations that Euro 6 diesel vehicles sold by the company do not provide adequate exhaust gas treatment due to AdBlue tanks that are too small.



Rival Daimler lost over 3 percent and Volkswagen declined 2.3 percent after reports that EU regulators are studying reports of cartel among German carmakers.



Evotec shares rose half a percent. The drug discovery solutions company said that its multi-target endometriosis alliance with Bayer has advanced into phase I clinical development for treatment of endometriosis.



